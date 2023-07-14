Jeremiah Azu Smashes Championship Record in Electrifying 100m Semifinal at European U23 Championships

ESPOO, Finland (13 Jul) — The European U23 Championships got off to an exciting start on the first full day of competition, with standout performances from rising stars. Alida Van Daalen, representing the Netherlands, claimed the shot put title with a lifetime best throw of 18.32m.

Meanwhile, Megan Keith of Great Britain secured victory in the 5000m event, crossing the finish line in an impressive time of 15:34.33. ALSO READ: World Record-Holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shifts Gears: Eyes 400m Glory in Budapest

In the heptathlon competition, Sofie Dokter, with a high jump clearance of 1.89m U23NR, reclaimed the lead from Saga Vanninen after the 200m race, accumulating a total of 3839 points compared to Vanninen’s 3826 points. The battle for the heptathlon title promises to be intense as these young athletes showcase their skills across various disciplines.

Boglarka Takacs Blazes the Track: Hungarian Sprinter Sets National Record in Women’s 100m Semifinals at European U23 Championships

On the track, Jeremiah Azu won the 100m semifinal, setting a championship record with a time of 10.04 seconds (with a 1.0 meters per second tailwind), although Raphael Bouju ran faster with a wind-aided time of 10.01 seconds (with a 2.5 meters per second tailwind). Boglarka Takacs emerged as the fastest in the women’s 100m semifinals, setting a Hungarian record of 11.14 seconds (with a 1.7 meters per second tailwind).

The men’s 400m semifinals saw Havard Ingvaldsen and Attila Molnar both clocking an identical time of 45.35 seconds. Yemi Mary John, the world U20 champion, led the women’s 400m semifinals with a time of 51.80 seconds.

In the morning session, Silja Kosonen topped the hammer qualifying round with an impressive throw of 71.33m, while Mykolas Alekna reached the discus final with a throw of 61.42m.

The European U23 Championships provide a platform for these talented athletes to showcase their abilities and compete against their peers from across the continent. With such exceptional performances already on display, the stage is set for further excitement and fierce competition as the championship progresses.

European U23 Championships Live Results