World Record-Holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shifts Gears: Eyes 400m Glory in Budapest

LONDON, United Kingdom — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the world record-holder in the women’s 400m hurdles, has decided to exclusively compete in the 400m event at the upcoming World Championships in Budapest, as reported by the LA Times.

Her coach, Bobby Kersee, expressed concerns about the lack of sufficient time and recovery to excel in both events.

“The double does not allow us, I think, the proper amount of time and recovery to do both,” stated Kersee. “We won our nationals, which is hard to win, and we did it in good fashion, so I think that we want to continue moving forward with the challenge.”

McLaughlin-Levrone’s remarkable performance at the national championships established her as a formidable contender in the 400m event. By focusing solely on the 400m, she aims to capitalize on her recent success and tackle the upcoming World Championships head-on. The decision was carefully considered, taking into account the physical demands and potential risks associated with competing in multiple events.

Marileidy Paulino, 48.98, Britton Wilson, 49.13, and Salwa Eid Naser, 49.78, are some of the top 400m athletes this year. Shaunae Miller-Uibo, the defending champion, is unclear if she will run the event in Budapest.

The World Championships in Budapest will bring together the world’s top athletes, setting the stage for an exhilarating showcase of talent and determination. McLaughlin’s choice to prioritize the 400m event injects anticipation into her performance, as she aims to overcome fierce competition and further solidify her position as a prominent figure in the realm of track and field.