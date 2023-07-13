caribshopper
Gabby Thomas expresses her thoughts on Jamaican sprinters, stating, "They can't let us have anything."

Jul 12, 2023
Gabby Thomas Shares Her Candid Thoughts on Jamaican Sprinters: 'They Just Won't Let Us Have Anything!'
EUGENE, Oregon (July 12) – Gabby Thomas, the renowned American sprinter, recently revealed how Shericka Jackson’s extraordinary achievement became the catalyst for her own pursuit of greatness. In the semi-finals, Gabby clocked a remarkable time of 21.8, securing the previous world lead. However, her determination was put to the test when she saw Jackson’s record-breaking time of 21.71.

Video Below

A mix of awe and determination coursed through Gabby’s veins as she murmured to herself, “They can’t let us have anything.” In that fleeting moment, she made a resolute decision to surpass the newly established mark, setting her sights on a higher level of achievement.

Motivated by the fierce competition and driven by an unwavering desire to redefine the limits of her capabilities, Gabby dedicated herself to relentless training and unwavering focus. With each stride, she channeled her inspiration from Jackson’s extraordinary feat, propelling herself towards the ultimate goal.

The stage was set, and Gabby stepped onto the track with a steely determination. The crowd held its breath as she exploded off the starting blocks, her muscles firing with incredible power. As she crossed the finish line, the clock displayed an astonishing time of 21.60.

In an impressive display of skill and determination, Gabby Thomas had achieved her mission, surpassing her own expectations and solidifying her place in history. Throughout her remarkable journey, she paid tribute to Shericka Jackson’s monumental performance, acknowledging the profound impact it had on her own drive for success.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

