Shericka Jackson to Face Off Against Gabby Thomas in Monaco Diamond League

MONACO (MON) – The initial entry lists have been published for the Monaco Diamond League, scheduled to take place next Friday, July 21, and Jamaican Shericka Jackson is among the big names.

The world 200m champion, Jackson will face off with event world leader Gabby Thomas. Dina Asher-Smith and Julien Alfred are also down for the super clash. ALSO READ: Shericka vs Sha’Carrie, Kishane Thompson faces Lyles and Kerley at Silesia Diamond League

Ferdinand Omanyala and Letsile Tebogo are the big names set to compete in the men’s 100m.

Other highlighted competitions announced so far are the women’s 400m and men’s 400m hurdles. In the hurdles event, the top three finishers from the Olympic Games in Tokyo will compete against each other for the first time since the Games. Karsten Warholm, Rai Benjamin, and Alison Dos Santos are all set to participate. Dos Santos will be racing in the hurdles for the first time this season.

Sydney McLaughlin Levrone Takes on International Field in Monaco Diamond League

In the women’s 400m, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will go head-to-head with Britton Wilson and Rhasidat Adeleke of Ireland, among others. ALSO READ Caster Semenya’s Human Rights Violated, European Court of Human Rights Decides

The field events will showcase stars like Mondo Duplantis, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Anderson Peters, and a strong women’s long jump field. Faith Kipyegon aims to set a new mile world record, and Berihu Aregawi will lead the 5000m race.

