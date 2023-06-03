Jackson, Lyles, Amusan, and Coleman headline Racers Grand Prix

The Racers Grand Prix is a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level series meeting. It will be live-streamed on 1spotmedia.com, and live results, entry lists, and the meet schedule will be available.

To watch the Racers Grand Prix live stream, visit 1spotmedia.com.

Shericka Jackson will lead a group of Jamaicans in the women’s 100m race. Shashalee Forbes, like Jackson, is one of only two runners this season to have achieved a sub-11 second time.

In the men’s 200m race, Noah Lyles is the top contender and is expected to have an easy run. Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes could pose a challenge to American.

Tobi Amusan is the favorite in the women’s 100m hurdles. Tia Jones from the United States, Cindy Sember from Great Britain, and Jamaican Megan Tapper will be among her competitors.

American Christian Coleman is expected to face little to no challenge in the men’s 100m race, particularly since Oblique Seville and Ackeem Blake have withdrawn from the meet. Kendal Williams is the next-best athlete in the field with a season-best time of 10.03 seconds.

Rasheed Broadbell, Hansle Parchment to Clash in Men’s 110m Hurdles at Racers Grand Prix

Rasheed Broadbell and Hansle Parchment will compete in the men’s 110m hurdles, along with Ronald Levy, who is returning from injury. Robert Dunning is the top American athlete in the field.

Shanieka Ricketts will battle against Dominican Thea Lafond in the women’s triple jump, while the men’s long jump will feature 2019 world champion Tajay Gayle.

In the women’s 400m hurdles, Cassandra Tate, Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, and Ronda Whyte will be the competitors.

Alex Rose from Samoa will challenge Jamaicans Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle in the men’s discus throw.

Charokee Young, Stacey-Ann Williams to Challenge World Bronze Medalist Sada Williams at Racers Grand Prix

Charokee Young and Stacey-Ann Williams have been the fastest athletes in the field this year, going up against Sada Williams, the world bronze medalist.

In the men’s 400m race, South African world record holder Wayde Van Niekerk, Jamaica’s record holder Rusheen McDonald, and American Trevor Stewart are the fastest athletes this year.