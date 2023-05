Impressive Showing: Texas A&M Secures 14 Spots on All-SEC Track & Field Teams

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (May 16) – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams showcased their exceptional talent at the SEC Outdoor Championships, resulting in a total of 14 athletes earning spots on the prestigious All-SEC teams, the league revealed on Tuesday.

The All-SEC first team comprises the top performers in each event, while the second team features the second and third place finishers in respective events. In case of ties, no adjustments are made.

Impressively, the Aggies’ representation on the first team spanned both the men’s and women’s divisions, with seven exceptional student-athletes securing their positions. Francesco Romano’s remarkable performance in the 3000m steeplechase earned him a spot on the first team, serving as the sole Maroon & White representative among the male competitors.

Meanwhile, the women’s side boasted a quartet of outstanding athletes who left their mark at the championships: Lianna Davidson (javelin), Lamara Distin (high jump), and the powerful women’s 4x400m relay team, featuring Jermaisha Arnold, Sanu Jallow, Tierra Robinson-Jones, and Kennedy Wade.

The second team recognition also included formidable representatives from Texas A&M. On the men’s side, the team celebrated the achievements of Zach Davis (pole vault), Jack Mann III (pole vault), Teddy Radtke (3000m steeplechase), and Sam Whitmarsh (800m). Additionally, the women’s team proudly welcomed Heather Abadie (pole vault), Katelyn Fairchild (javelin), and Joniar Thomas (heptathlon) to the esteemed second team roster.

Below is the comprehensive list of the 2023 All-SEC Outdoor Track & Field Teams:

2023 Men’s Outdoor Track & Field All-SEC Teams

First Team

Emmanuel Bamidele, Florida

Devon Brooks, Tennessee

Dorian Camel, LSU

Keaton Daniel, Kentucky

Anass Essayi, South Carolina

Da’Marcus Fleming, LSU

Kyle Garland, Georgia

Robert Gregory, Florida

Jaydon Hibbert, Arkansas

Brandon Hicklin, LSU

Dylan Jacobs, Tennessee

Victor Kiprop, Alabama

Marc Minichello, Georgia

Godson Oghenebrume, LSU

Ayden Owens-Delerme, Arkansas

Jacory Patterson, Florida

JeVaughn Powell, Florida

Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, Ole Miss

Francesco Romano, Texas A&M

Roje Stona, Arkansas

Will Sumner, Georgia

Roberto Vilches, Missouri

Jordan West, Arkansas

Ryan Willie, Florida

Second Team

Yaseen Abdalla, Tennessee

Rogerio Amaral, South Carolina

Favour Ashe, Auburn

PJ Austin, Florida

Peyton Bair, Mississippi State

Keshaun Black, Georgia

Matthew Boling, Georgia

Shane Bracken, Ole Miss

Ryan Brown, Arkansas

Rasheem Brown, Tennessee

Emmanuel Bynum, Tennessee

Caleb Cavanaugh, Georgia

Bobby Colantonio, Alabama

Tiarnan Crorken, Ole Miss

Zach Davis, Texas A&M

Alan de Falchi, Alabama

Christian Edwards, Alabama

Elija Godwin, Georgia

Javonte Harding, Tennessee

Dontavious Hill, Auburn

Tyriq Horsford, Mississippi State

Wesley John, Georgia

Tony Jones, Mississippi State

Patrick Kiprop, Arkansas

Phillip Lemonious, Arkansas

Corde Long, Alabama

Jack Mann III, Texas A&M

Khaleb McRae, Alabama

John Meyer, LSU

Christopher Morales Williams, Georgia

Ralford Mullings, Arkansas

Tarsis Orogot, Alabama

Tzuriel Pedigo, LSU

Alencar Pereira, Georgia

Teddy Radtke, Texas A&M

Chris Robinson, Alabama

Elias Schreml, Arkansas

Ben Shearer, Arkansas

Josh Sobota, Kentucky

Marcus Weaver, Arkansas

Sam Whitmarsh, Texas A&M

2023 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field All-SEC Team

First Team

Alia Armstrong, LSU

Jermaisha Arnold, Texas A&M

Silan Ayyildiz, South Carolina

Lianna Davidson, Texas A&M

Thelma Davies, LSU

Lamara Distin, Texas A&M

Amanda Fassold, Arkansas

Veronica Fraley, Vanderbilt

Sanu Jallow, Texas A&M

Beatrice Juskeviciute, Vanderbilt

McKenzie Long, Ole Miss

Brianna Lyston, LSU

Madi Malone, Auburn

Jasmine Moore, Florida

Favour Ofili, LSU

Tierra Robinson-Jones, Texas A&M

Michaela Rose, LSU

Jacious Sears, Tennessee

Sydney Thorvaldson, Arkansas

Parker Valby, Florida

Alida Van Daalen, Florida

Kristel van den Berg, Ole Miss

Kennedy Wade, Texas A&M

Britton Wilson, Arkansas

Second Team

Heather Abadie, Texas A&M

Amber Anning, Arkansas

Imogen Barrett, Florida

Claire Bryant, Florida

Aaliyah Butler, Georgia

Anthaya Charlton, Kentucky

Mercy Chelangat, Alabama

Sylvia Chelangat, South Carolina

Karimah Davis, Kentucky

Jalani Davis, Ole Miss

Talitha Diggs, Florida

Katelyn Fairchild, Texas A&M

Jasmine Fehr, Tennessee

Mackenzie Hayward, Arkansas

Gracie Hyde, Arkansas

Chelsea Igberaese, Alabama

Kaila Jackson, Georgia

Elena Kulichenko, Georgia

Sterling Lester, Florida

Cherisse Murray, Alabama

Ackera Nugent, Arkansas

Hilda Olemomoi, Alabama

Julia Paternain, Arkansas

Paris Peoples, Arkansas

Victoria Perrow, Kentucky

Brandee Presley, Georgia

Aaliyah Pyatt, Arkansas

Lorena Rangel Batres, LSU

Joanne Reid, Arkansas

Sophia Riviera, Missouri

Kyla Robinson-Hubbard, Tennessee

Jonah Ross, Tennessee

Masai Russell, Kentucky

Cheyla Scott, Tennessee

Jacious Sears, Tennessee

Laura Taborda, Arkansas

Shey Taiwo, Ole Miss

Charisma Taylor, Tennessee

Joniar Thomas, Texas A&M

Javonya Valcourt, Tennessee

Vanessa Watson, Florida

Mikeisha Welcome, Georgia

Gabrielle Wilkinson, Florida

Autumn Wilson, Georgia