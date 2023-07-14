caribshopper
How to Watch Harry Jerome Track Classic Live Stream?

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 14, 2023
The live stream of the Harry Jerome Track Classic 2023 will commence at 3:40 PM PT / 6:40 PM ET (GMT -4).
The Harry Jerome Track Classic 2023, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze Level series, is set to captivate athletics enthusiasts around the world. This 40th edition event will be held at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley, British Columbia, Canada on Friday, July 14. To ensure you don’t miss any of the thrilling action, here’s a guide on how to watch the live stream of the event.

The 2023 Harry Jerome Track Classic will be broadcasted live on Athletics Canada TV, allowing fans to experience the event from the comfort of their homes. However, it’s important to note that access to the AthleticsCanada.tv live broadcast and on-demand videos will be exclusive to AthleticsCanada.tv +PLUS subscribers. ALSO READ: Cravont Charleston, Shane Brathwaite, and Roxroy Cato to Headline Harry Jerome Track Classic

To watch the live stream, follow these steps:

  1. Visit the official Athletics Canada TV website at this link
  2. If you haven’t already subscribed to AthleticsCanada.tv +PLUS, you will need to sign up for a subscription.
  3. Once you have subscribed and logged into your account, navigate to the live stream section.
  4. Look for the dedicated live stream coverage of the Harry Jerome Track Classic 2023.
  5. Click on the provided link to access the live stream.

It is recommended to tune in a few minutes early to ensure you don't miss any exciting moments.

Don’t miss out on the electrifying performances at the Harry Jerome Track Classic 2023 Live Stream. By subscribing to AthleticsCanada.tv +PLUS and accessing the live stream on Athletics Canada TV’s website, you can witness the world-class athletics action unfold at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley, British Columbia, Canada. Enjoy the event and cheer for your favorite athletes as they strive for greatness on the track.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

