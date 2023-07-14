Cravont Charleston, Shane Brathwaite, and Roxroy Cato to Headline Harry Jerome Track Classic

LANGLEY, Canada — The Harry Jerome Track Classic, a WACT Bronze event, is ready to welcome several international athletes to Langley, Canada, this Friday (14 July). This thrilling athletics extravaganza will see athletes from around the world compete in various disciplines, bringing a touch of excitement and healthy rivalry to the track.

Among the headliners are Cravont Charleston, the recently crowned US champion in the 100m sprint, Shane Brathwaite of Barbados, who will showcase his skills in the 110m hurdles, and Jamaica’s Roxroy Cato, a force to be reckoned with in the 400m hurdles.

Representing Nigeria, Chioma Onyekwere will impress with her discus throws, while Denzel Comenentia from the Netherlands will dazzle the audience with his hammer-throwing abilities.

Adding to the excitement, a talented group of Canadian athletes will proudly represent their home country. Keep an eye out for Sarah Mitton as she takes on the shot put, Camryn Rogers displaying her hammer-throwing finesse, Lucia Stafford tackling the 800m race, and Michelle Harrison fearlessly competing in the 100m hurdles. These homegrown athletes are sure to deliver memorable performances and make their nation proud.

Harry Jerome Track Classic Live Stream will be available. Also, Harry Jerome Track Classic Live Results will be available. Stay tuned as these remarkable athletes put their skills to the test and leave an indelible mark on the track.