Ekaterini Stefanidou Headlines Filothei Women Gala in Athens

ATHENS (GRE) – The final entries for five captivating women’s events at the Filothei Women Gala (WACT Silver) in Athens on Wednesday have been revealed, promising a thrilling showcase of athletic talent.

Leading the pack is former Olympic champion Ekaterini Stefanidou, who will take center stage in the pole vault competition, facing formidable opponents Eleni-Klaoudia Polak and Italy’s Elisa Molinarolo.

The high jump event will witness a captivating clash between Serbian jumpers Angelina Topic and Tatiana Gousin, both eager to secure victory. In the long jump, Milica Gardasevic of Serbia will test her mettle against the experienced Alina Rotaru-Kottmann.

Excitement continues in the high hurdles event, featuring Greece’s Elisavet Pesiridou, who will face stiff competition from Romania’s Anamaria Nesteriuc and Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster. The 100m sprint will be led by Swiss sprinter Salome Kora, adding further intrigue to the event.

The Filothei Women Gala promises to be a thrilling athletic spectacle, as these exceptional athletes push the boundaries of their disciplines in pursuit of victory. ALSO READ: Fred Kerley Headlines Star-Studded Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama