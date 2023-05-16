caribshopper
Ekaterini Stefanidou Headlines Filothei Women Gala in Athens

ByAto Stephens

May 16, 2023
Olympic Champion Ekaterini Stefanidou to Illuminate Filothei Women Gala in Athens

ATHENS (GRE) – The final entries for five captivating women’s events at the Filothei Women Gala (WACT Silver) in Athens on Wednesday have been revealed, promising a thrilling showcase of athletic talent.

Leading the pack is former Olympic champion Ekaterini Stefanidou, who will take center stage in the pole vault competition, facing formidable opponents Eleni-Klaoudia Polak and Italy’s Elisa Molinarolo.

The high jump event will witness a captivating clash between Serbian jumpers Angelina Topic and Tatiana Gousin, both eager to secure victory. In the long jump, Milica Gardasevic of Serbia will test her mettle against the experienced Alina Rotaru-Kottmann.

Excitement continues in the high hurdles event, featuring Greece’s Elisavet Pesiridou, who will face stiff competition from Romania’s Anamaria Nesteriuc and Slovakia’s Viktoria Forster. The 100m sprint will be led by Swiss sprinter Salome Kora, adding further intrigue to the event.

The Filothei Women Gala promises to be a thrilling athletic spectacle, as these exceptional athletes push the boundaries of their disciplines in pursuit of victory. ALSO READ: Fred Kerley Headlines Star-Studded Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama

By Ato Stephens

Ato Stephens, a former sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago, excelled in the 400 meters. He secured a bronze medal at the 2003 CAC Championships and a silver at the 2005 edition. He also won the NCAA 400m indoor title in 1999. Ato Stephens represented his country at the Summer Olympics in 2000, 2004, and 2008 and competed in the World Championships in 2001, 2005, and 2007. Impressive achievements include a third-place finish in the semifinals at the 2007 World Championships and fourth place in the semifinals at the 2006 Commonwealth Games. Stephens continues to inspire with his notable performances on the track.

