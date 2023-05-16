Fred Kerley Headlines Star-Studded Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama

YOKOHAMA (JPN) – The highly anticipated entry lists for the Seiko Golden Grand Prix (WACT Gold) on Sunday have been unveiled, promising an exciting lineup of world-class athletes. Leading the pack is the formidable Fred Kerley, poised to take the spotlight in the absence of Michael Norman.

Joining Kerley are Australia’s speed demons Rohan Browning and Jake Doran, Taipei’s Chun-Han Yang, and a fleet of lightning-fast Japanese sprinters, led by Yoshihide Kiryu. The competition is set to be fierce.

In the field events, two-time World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber will face off against her compatriot Mackenzie Little, World medallist Haruka Kitaguchi, and Latvia’s Lina Muze in a thrilling javelin battle. Meanwhile, China’s World champion Jianan Wang will spearhead the men’s long jump event, promising high-flying action.

The men’s high jump competition is expected to be of exceptional quality, featuring World medallists Sanghyeok Woo from Korea and New Zealand’s Hamish Kerr, along with Australia’s Joel Baden and Italy’s Marco Fassinotti.

Long distance races will witness the prowess of various talented Kenyans based in Japan, with Amos Kirui, the renowned 3000m steeplechase specialist, stealing the spotlight. Exciting clashes are also anticipated in the men’s 400m, featuring US sprinter Kahmari Montgomery and Portugal’s Joao Coelho, as well as in the men’s 400m hurdles, with American athlete Amere Lattin and Algeria’s Abdelmalik Lahoulou vying for victory.

The women’s long jump will showcase the talents of Australia’s Brooke Buschkuehl and Germany’s Marye Luzolo, promising a battle for supremacy. Notable participants in other events include Cuba’s Roger Iribarne in the 110m hurdles and New Zealand’s Zoe Hobbs in the women’s 100m sprint.

The Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama is poised to be a thrilling spectacle, combining the world’s finest athletes in a display of speed, skill, and determination.