Jamaica’s Jonielle Smith led the action at the ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf, winning the women’s 60 meters at the World Indoor Tour Silver meet on Friday, Jan. 23.

Smith crossed the line first in 7.15 seconds. Germany’s Jolina Ernst finished second in 7.30, and Switzerland’s Géraldine Frey placed third in 7.31.

Danniel Thomas-Dodd, placed second in the women’s shot put. She recorded a best throw of 18.71 meters. Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye won the event with 18.78, while Sweden’s Fanny Roos finished third with 18.52.

Other top marks at ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf

Ghana’s Evonne Britton won the women’s 60-meter hurdles in 7.99 seconds. The time set a national record. Finland’s Reetta Hurske was second in 8.02, and Germany’s Rosina Schneider placed third in 8.04.

In the ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf men’s 60 meters, Nigeria’s Fola Olaoye finished third with a time of 6.60. Great Britain’s Jeremiah Azu won in 6.53, and Germany’s Yannick Wolf placed second in 6.60.

60m hurdles was hot at ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf

Spain claimed the top two spots in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Enrique Llopis won in 7.50, followed by Asier Martínez in 7.59. Belgium’s Michael Obasuyi finished third in 7.60.

Germany’s Malaika Mihambo placed third in the women’s long jump with a mark of 6.56 meters. Romania’s Ramona Verman won with 6.59, and Sweden’s Khaddi Sagnia finished second at 6.56.

In the men’s pole vault, Menno Vloon of the Netherlands won after clearing 5.75 meters. American Sam Kendricks placed second with 5.70, and Ernest Obiena of the Philippines finished third with 5.65.

_________________________

Ready to weigh in? Whether you agree, disagree, or have insider knowledge to share – the comments section below is waiting for YOUR unique perspective. Join the Trackalerts Social conversation now!

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts