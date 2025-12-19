Maria Perez and Evan Dunfee Win 2025 World Race Walking Tour Titles

Spain’s Maria Perez and Canada’s Evan Dunfee have captured the overall championships in the 2025 World Race Walking Tour. The competition wrapped up in Dublin on Sunday (13 December) , crowning two dominant athletes who remained largely unbeaten throughout the season.

Both champions achieved record-breaking totals in the tour standings. Perez accumulated 4136 points, while Dunfee reached 4077 points. These marks represent the highest scores ever recorded in the tour’s current scoring format for both the women’s and men’s divisions.

The World Race Walking Tour awards prize money based on performance throughout the season. Winners receive $25,000 each. Athletes earn points from their three strongest world ranking performances during the series.

Dunfee started his season with impressive speed in Adelaide during February. He recorded a North American record of 1:17:39 in the 20km race walk. His breakthrough performance came one month later in Dudince, where he set a new 35km world record with a time of 2:21:40.

The Canadian racer, Evan Dunfee, concluded his campaign at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25. He won the 35km race walk gold medal in 2:28:22, adding crucial points to his tour total.

Brazil’s Caio Bonfim secured second place in the men’s tour standings. The world 20km champion posted a national record of 1:17:37 while winning in Kobe earlier in the year. He also claimed the 35km silver medal behind Dunfee in Tokyo. Spain’s Paul McGrath finished third in the tour after winning at the European Race Walking Team Championships and earning the world 20km bronze medal.

Perez dominated both distance categories throughout 2025. She defended her world titles in the 20km and 35km events at the World Championships in Tokyo, finishing in 1:25:54 and 2:39:01 respectively. Her 35km championship time contributed significantly to her season-long point total.

Before traveling to Tokyo, the Spanish athlete won the 20km race in La Coruna. She also captured the 35km title at the European Race Walking Team Championships held in Podebrady.

Mexico’s Alegna Gonzalez finished second in the women’s tour standings. The world 20km silver medallist placed second behind Perez in La Coruna, then won the 35km race in Dublin with a North American record. Italy’s Antonella Palmisano claimed third place in the tour, trailing Gonzalez by just two points. The world 35km silver medallist finished as runner-up to Perez in Podebrady.

The 2026 World Race Walking Tour begins on January 11 with the USA 35km Race Walking Championships. The season’s first Gold level meeting takes place March 1-2 in Taicang. The tour includes competitions across multiple continents, with events scheduled in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and Oceania.

2025 World Race Walking Tour final standings

Women

1 Maria Perez (ESP) 4136

2 Alegna Gonzalez (MEX) 3960

3 Antonella Palmisano (ITA) 3958

4 Paula Milena Torres (ECU) 3925

5 Kimberly Garcia Leon (PER) 3862

6 Peng Li (CHN) 3825

7 Katarzyna Zdzieblo (POL) 3775

8 Nanako Fujii (JPN) 3770

Men

1 Evan Dunfee (CAN) 4077

2 Caio Bonfim (BRA) 4044

3 Paul McGrath (ESP) 3940

4 Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) 3932

5 Qian Haifeng (CHN) 3927

6 Massimo Stano (ITA) 3884

7 Christopher Linke (GER) 3853

8 Hayato Katsuki (JPN) 3850

