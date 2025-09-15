Knight and Salmon qualify for 400Mh semi-finals

By Noel Francis

Tokyo, Japan – Jamaica’s Andrenette Knight advanced to the women’s 400m hurdles semi-finals after finishing second in heat two in 53.74 seconds behind winner Anna Cockrell, the Olympic silver medallist, of the United States, who registered 53.63.

Knight’s countrywoman, Shiann Salmon also advanced after finishing second in a season’s best 54.21 seconds. The race was won by two-time Olympic and World Champion, Dalilah Muhammad, in 53.80 seconds. Jamaica’s third entrant, Rushell Clayton, a two-time bronze medallist, withdrew from the championships through injury.