Jamaica Dominates CARIFTA Games Opener, But Regional Rivals Make Their Mark

Jamaica asserted its traditional dominance on Day One of the 2025 CARIFTA Games in Trinidad and Tobago, racking up medals across sprints, middle distance, jumps, and throws. But while the green and gold stood tall, other Caribbean nations made powerful statements of their own.

Jamaica take 3 of 4 gold medals in Carifta Games 100m races

Shanoya Douglas led Jamaica’s sprint campaign, storming to gold in the U20 girls’ 100m in 11.26. Geolyna Dowdye of Antigua and Barbuda followed closely for silver, and Shatalya Dorsett of The Bahamas claimed bronze—ensuring an all-Caribbean podium.

Jamaica’s Jamal Stephenson won the U20 boys’ 100m in 10.24 (-1.4), holding off a spirited charge from Dylan Woodruffe of Trinidad and Tobago and Ethan Sam of Grenada, who took second and third.

In the U17 boys’ 100m, Jamaica continued its sprint legacy with Michael Graham clocking 10.53 for gold, while Tiondre Frett of the British Virgin Islands captured silver, and Jaydon Collins (JAM) finished third.

Jady Emmanuel gave St Lucia its moment in the spotlight, sprinting to victory in the U17 girls’ 100m in 11.50 ahead of Jamaica’s Adora Campbell and Bahamas’ Brion Ward.

D’Angelo Brown of Grenada powered to gold in the U20 boys’ 1500m in 3:58.96, edging Asher Patel of Aruba, while Jamaica’s Joel Morgan claimed bronze. The U20 girls’ version saw a clean Jamaican sweep, with Cindy Rose and Sushana Johnson going 1–2, followed by Attoya Harvey of Guyana in third.

Christopher Sammy thrilled the home crowd in the U17 boys’ 1500m with a commanding win for Trinidad and Tobago, ahead of Bermuda’s Cameron Adkins and Jamaica’s Luke Plummer. In the girls’ U17 race, Osheá Cummings of Trinidad and Tobago edged Haiti’s Aisha Wajid, with Jamaica’s Denique Palmer earning bronze.

In the 400m, Zion Miller of The Bahamas held off Guyana’s Malachi Austin to win the U20 boys’ race in 46.51, while Da Shaun Lezama gave Trinidad and Tobago another podium spot in third. Guyana struck gold in the U20 girls’ 400m through Tianna Springer, finishing ahead of Kadia Rock of Barbados and Jamaica’s Abrina Wright.

The Bahamas dominated Carifta Games 400m

Eagan Neely gave The Bahamas more gold in the U17 boys’ 400m with a strong 47.80 run. Jamaica’s Diwayne Sharpe and Barbados’ Zachary Wall rounded out the podium. Antigua and Barbuda’s Tyra Fenton produced a composed run to win the U17 girls’ 400m, with Bahamas’ Keyezra Thomas and De’cheynelle Thomas of St Kitts and Nevis taking silver and bronze.

In the field, Jamaica’s Amani Phillips delivered the top performance in the U17 boys’ triple jump with a wind-assisted 15.58m. Grenada’s Crystophe Calliste earned silver, and Jamaica’s Khi-Anthony Hall finished third.

Jamaica also collected two medals in the U20 boys’ discus throw, as Joeseph Salmon claimed gold with a 56.82m effort, and Devonte Edwards earned bronze. Grenada’s Dylan Logan placed second.

While Jamaica once again leads the medal count, Day One of the CARIFTA Games proved that the Caribbean’s rising stars are spread far and wide—with nations like Grenada, The Bahamas, Trinidad and Tobago, and Antigua and Barbuda all delivering standout performances.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts