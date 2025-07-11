Lyles Returns, Tebogo Awaits — Caribbean Firepower Ready for Monaco Diamond League

The Wanda Diamond League makes its next stop in Monaco on Friday, July 11, with a high-caliber slate of events that includes Olympic and World Championship medalists across multiple disciplines. Scheduled to begin at 12:55 p.m. local time (JA time), the meet will feature Jamaican and Caribbean contenders in key events.

Andrenette Knight lines up in the women’s 400m hurdles at 1:04 p.m., facing a strong field led by Olympic champion Femke Bol. Knight, who has shown consistent form this season, will also go up against American Anna Cockrell and Dalilah Muhammad, the 2019 world champion.

Pryce Returns for Showdown in Women’s 400m

Nickisha Pryce continues her Diamond League campaign in the women’s 400m at 1:15 p.m. She’ll face Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic, the reigning world champion, along with Natalia Kaczmarek and Lieke Klaver. Pryce, who ran a PB of 48.89 at the Jamaica Trials, remains a strong Tokyo 2025 medal prospect.

Alfred, Charlton, Tapper Represent Caribbean in Sprints and Hurdles

At 1:58 p.m., the women’s 100m hurdles includes Bahamian Devynne Charlton, who will test herself against Olympic finalist Megan Tapper of Jamaica, Masai Russell, and Grace Stark. Charlton leads the 2025 world rankings with 12.33.

The women’s 100m closes the meet at 2:52 p.m. Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred leads a fast field that includes Americans Jacious Sears and Aleia Hobbs. Alfred, who has a season best of 10.83, is eyeing her first Diamond League win of the season.

The competition opens at 12:55 p.m. with the men’s high jump. Jamaica will be represented by Romaine Beckford and Raymond Richards. World Indoor silver medallist Sanghyeok Woo and American Juvaughn Harrison add depth to the field.

In the men’s triple jump at 1:35 p.m., Jordan Scott of Jamaica will compete against a top-tier field featuring Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso and American veteran Will Claye. Scott will be aiming to improve on his 2025 SB of 17.12m.

Lyles, Tebogo showdown, but Richards Will be there in Men’s 200m

Noah Lyles returns to the track in the men’s 200m at 2:27 p.m., marking his Diamond League season debut. He’ll face Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, and Dominican Republic’s Alexander Ogando. The race is one of the most anticipated on the program.

The men’s 800m at 1:23 p.m. includes Olympic champion Emmanuel Korir, World champion Marco Arop, and Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi. The women’s 1,000m and men’s 5,000m follow at 1:43 p.m. and 2:05 p.m., respectively, while the men’s 3,000m steeplechase rounds out the distance events at 2:34 p.m.

Cordel Tinch and Trey Cunningham headline the men’s 110m hurdles at 1:33 p.m., joined by Switzerland’s Jason Joseph. The hurdles race comes just ahead of the triple jump.

How to Watch the Monaco Diamond League?

LIVE STREAM AND TV COVERAGE

Track and field fans, get ready! The Herculis Monaco Diamond League goes live Friday, July 11, with worldwide broadcast coverage and free YouTube streaming in select countries. Action kicks off in the evening, with top events starting at 6:55 PM CET (GMT+2) and the main live stream beginning at 8:00 PM.

