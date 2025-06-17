Julien Alfred Leads Olympic Champions Set for Herculis EBS Monaco Diamond League

Julien Alfred headlines the list of Olympic gold medalists confirmed for the Herculis EBS Monaco Diamond League on July 11, 2025. The meet, part of the Wanda Diamond League series, will be held at the Stade Louis II in Monaco and features seven Olympic champions less than a year after their victories at the Paris Games.

Alfred, the 100m Olympic Games champion from Saint Lucia, continues a strong 2025 season that includes a 10.75 Meeting Record in Stockholm. She will face a high-caliber field as she builds momentum toward the Tokyo 2025 World Championships.

Joining Alfred in Monaco is Marileidy Paulino, the Dominican Republic’s 400m Olympic champion. Paulino has maintained consistent sub-50 performances this season and is among the favorites for global gold again later this year.

In the men’s events, Armand Duplantis returns to the pole vault runway after clearing a world record 6.28m in Stockholm. The Swede has remained unbeaten in 2025 and leads the world rankings by a wide margin.

Grant Holloway, Olympic and world champion in the 110m hurdles, is also set to compete. He currently holds the world lead and will meet a deep field in Monaco.

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who won the 800m title in Paris, continues his undefeated season after clocking 1:41.95 in Stockholm. He enters Monaco as the man to beat in the men’s two-lap event.

Germany’s Yemisi Ogunleye, Olympic shot put champion, adds strength to the women’s field events lineup, while Hamish Kerr of New Zealand, the men’s high jump champion, rounds out the list of reigning Olympic winners confirmed for the meet.

