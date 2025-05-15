World’s Best Set to Clash in 5000m Showdown at Prefontaine Classic

The 50th edition of the Prefontaine Classic is set to deliver another thrilling chapter in distance running as the world’s top-ranked women over 5000 meters headline the iconic meet at Hayward Field on July 5, 2025.

The historic event, held at the University of Oregon, will feature a star-studded lineup, including the current world record holders in both the 5000m and 10,000m. With past records set on this very track, fans can expect another electrifying display of endurance and speed.

Tsegay Returns to Prefontaine Classic with World Record Pedigree

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay is set to lead the field, returning to the venue where she set the world record of 14:00.21 in the 5000m at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, which also served as the Wanda Diamond League Final. Tsegay’s dominance extends beyond just the 5000m; she also holds the world indoor record in the 1500m with a time of 3:53.09 set in 2021.

The Ethiopian star is a back-to-back World Athletics Outdoor Championships gold medalist over 5000m (2022) and 10,000m (2023), alongside two World Indoor Championships gold medals in the 1500m from 2022 and 2025. Tsegay’s connection to Hayward Field dates back to 2014 when she claimed silver in the 1500m at the World Junior Championships, hinting at her long-standing excellence on this track.

Chebet Chasing More Records

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet arrives at the Pre Classic fresh off a historic season. Chebet shattered the world record over 10,000m at last year’s Prefontaine Classic with a blistering time of 28:54.14. She carried that momentum through the Paris Olympic Games, capturing gold in both the 5000m (14:28.56) and 10,000m (30:43.25).

Chebet closed out her 2024 campaign with yet another world record, running 13:54 for five kilometers on the roads of Barcelona. Her performance not only secured the record but also underscored her status as the world’s top-ranked athlete in the 5000m.

Making her debut at Hayward Field is Ethiopia’s Medina Eisa, currently ranked second in the world over 5000m. Eisa, who clocked a personal best of 14:16.54 at the 2023 London Diamond League, is looking to make an impression at one of track and field’s most storied venues.

Eisa wrapped up her 2024 season with a standout performance at the Barcelona road 5K, finishing behind Chebet in 14:23, setting a new U20 area best. The two-time World U20 champion is expected to challenge the field in her first outing at the Pre Classic.

Taye Brings Prefontaine Classic Experience

Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye returns to the Prefontaine Classic with a history of strong performances on this track. Taye, who is ranked third in the world over 5000m, recorded her personal best of 14:12.98 at the 2022 Pre Classic. Two of her top-five career times over the distance have been clocked at this meet, solidifying her reputation as a formidable competitor at Hayward Field.

Taye also claimed bronze in the 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships, adding to her medal haul that includes podium finishes at the World Indoor Championships (3000m) and the World Athletics Road Running Championships (5K).

Gebreselama Eyes Back-to-Back Titles

Rounding out the elite lineup is Tsigie Gebreselama of Ethiopia, who aims to defend her Pre Classic title after setting a personal best of 14:18.74 at last year’s event. Gebreselama, currently ranked fourth in the world over 5000m, shaved more than 20 seconds off her previous best during that race.

Her victory in 2024 proved she can thrive against the best, and she will be looking to cement her place among the world’s elite with another strong showing in Eugene.

