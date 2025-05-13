Ingebrigtsen, Hocker, and Nuguse Set for Showdown at Prefontaine Classic’s Bowerman Mile

The 25th running of the Bowerman Mile at the Prefontaine Classic is set to feature a blockbuster lineup, with Olympic gold medallists Jakob Ingebrigtsen, Cole Hocker, and Olympic bronze medallist Yared Nuguse confirmed for the premier event at Hayward Field on July 5.

The Bowerman Mile, long regarded as the crown jewel of the Prefontaine Classic, has produced 403 sub-4-minute mile performances—more than any other American meet. This year’s edition promises to add to that tally, with three of the world’s top-ranked middle-distance runners headlining the field.

Ingebrigtsen Seeks to Reclaim Prefontaine Classic Title

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, the reigning Olympic 5000m champion, returns to the Prefontaine Classic for his seventh appearance. Ingebrigtsen, who finished second in last year’s Bowerman Mile, is looking to reclaim the title he last won in 2022.

The 22-year-old Norwegian is widely regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners of his generation. He left the Paris Olympics with gold in the 5000m, adding to his Tokyo Olympic gold in the 1500m. Ingebrigtsen currently holds four world records: 2000m (4:43.13), 3000m (7:17.55), 1500m short track (3:29.63, pending ratification), and the mile short track (3:45.14, pending ratification). He also sits atop the global rankings for the 1500m.

The fastest Bowerman Mile on record was set by Ingebrigtsen himself in 2023, with a scorching 3:43.73—a performance that stands as an area record, meet record, and Diamond League record.

Hocker Returns to Home Turf at Prefontaine Classic

Olympic 1500m champion Cole Hocker, who graduated from the University of Oregon, is set to return to his collegiate home at Hayward Field. Despite never finishing higher than fifth in the Bowerman Mile, Hocker has consistently run his fastest mile times at the Prefontaine Classic. His personal best of 3:48.08 was achieved at the 2023 edition, which doubled as the Wanda Diamond League Final.

Ranked third in the world over 1500m, Hocker’s top performance came at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where he clocked 3:27.65 for gold, just shy of Bernard Lagat’s American record of 3:27.40. The former Oregon Duck collected four NCAA titles before turning professional with Nike.

Hocker’s return to Hayward Field is expected to draw strong local support as he aims to finally claim his first Bowerman Mile title.

Nuguse Targets First Bowerman Mile Victory

Yared Nuguse, the Paris Olympic bronze medallist, joins his American compatriot Hocker in pursuit of his first Bowerman Mile win. Nuguse set the American record in the mile with his 3:43.97 second-place finish at the 2023 Prefontaine Classic.

Earlier this year, Nuguse continued his record-breaking form, setting the fastest indoor mile ever recorded with a 3:46.63 performance at the Wanamaker Mile during the 2025 Millrose Games. That mark was also recognized as a short track (indoor) world record. Currently ranked second globally in the 1500m, Nuguse enters Eugene with momentum and high expectations.

A Milestone for the Bowerman Mile

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Bowerman Mile, named in honor of legendary University of Oregon coach Bill Bowerman. Since its inception in 2000, the race has required a time of 3:51.84 or faster to secure victory, underscoring its reputation as one of the world’s premier mile competitions.

With Ingebrigtsen, Hocker, and Nuguse set to clash, the 2025 edition promises to be one of the most competitive in its storied history.

