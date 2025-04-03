How to Watch Miramar Invitational Live Streaming:

Track and field enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the Miramar Invitational can catch all the action live on April 5, 2025, from Miramar, Florida. This premier event features a stellar lineup of athletes, and here’s your guide on how to watch the Miramar Invitational live streaming.​

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025​

Saturday, April 5, 2025​ Location: Ansin Sports Complex, Miramar, Florida​

To ensure you don’t miss any of the thrilling performances, the Miramar Invitational will be streamed live on the TrackalertsTV YouTube channel. Simply visit their channel on the event day to access the live stream. ​

Who are in action at Miramar Invitational

Featured Athletes:

The Miramar Invitational boasts an impressive roster of track and field stars, including:​

Steven Gardiner: Olympic 400m gold medalist​

Kishane Thompson: 2024's fastest man with a 9.77s 100m and Olympic silver medalist​

Julien Alfred: Reigning Olympic 100m champion from Saint Lucia​

Shericka Jackson: Five-time Olympic medalist representing Jamaica​

Tajay Gayle: Former long jump world champion​

Danniel Dodd-Thomas: Shot put silver medalist​

Rasheed Broadbell: Olympic 110m hurdles bronze medalist​

Additional Information:

For live results, start lists, and further details, visit the official Miramar Invitational website. ​Miramar GP

By following these steps, you’ll have comprehensive access to watch the Miramar Invitational live streaming and witness top-tier athletic performances.