Habiba Harris Wins Hurdles, Roban Sets National Record as Caribbean Athletes Shine at Florida Relays

Alfonz Juck (eme news)
Jamaica’s Habiba Harris reacts with joy after winning the women’s 100m hurdles at the Pepsi Florida Relays in a wind-assisted 12.69 seconds. She also clocked a personal best 12.85 in the heats, marking a standout day on the track. 🇯🇲🏃‍♀️ #FloridaRelays #TeamJamaica #TrackAndField
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Caribbean athletes delivered strong performances at the Pepsi Florida Relays on Saturday, with national records, season bests, and standout efforts across several events.

Jamaica Habiba Harris, representing the Florida Gators, won the women’s 100m hurdles in a wind-assisted 12.69 (+2.1) and ran a personal best 12.85 (-1.0) in the heats. Her strong showing puts her in good early-season form.

Handal Roban of Saint Vincent & the Grenadines set a new national record in the men’s 800m, finishing second with a time of 1:45.16. He was just behind winner Tinoda Matsatsa, who ran 1:45.04. Roban’s time marks a big step forward for the 21-year-old and for middle-distance running in his country.

In the men’s 100m, Omari Lewis of Trinidad & Tobago ran a wind-aided 10.05 (+2.2) to place third. Ghana’s Abdul-Rasheed Saminu won the race in 9.87.

Kishane Thompson at Paris 2024 Olympic Games
Kishane Thompson ready to lower the world lead in Silesia
Briana Williams for Carifta Games 2019
Briana Williams runs PB at LSU Purple Tiger meet
Image of Shanieka Ricketts, a Jamaican athlete known for her expertise in triple jump. She achieved two silver medals at the 2019 World Championships in Doha and Eugene 2022.
Jamaicans Briana Williams and Shanieka Ricketts headline True Athletes Classic in Germany

Caribbean sprinters were also key in the men’s 4x100m relay. Minnesota’s winning team clocked 38.66, with Zion Campbell (Bahamas), Kion Benjamin (Trinidad & Tobago), and David Augustine (Trinidad & Tobago) helping to secure the victory.

