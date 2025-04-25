Foster Wins Long Jump for Texas as Olympic Champion Gabby Thomas Eyes 100m Season Debut at Texas Invitational

Articles

AUSTIN, Texas — Aaliyah Foster of Jamaica delivered a standout performance for the University of Texas on Thursday, winning the women’s long jump at the Texas Invitational with a leap of 6.57m (0.8 m/s) on her second attempt.

Competing on home turf at Myers Stadium, the sophomore jumper also produced another good jump, 6.47m.

Trailing Foster was Tyra Gittens of the Bahamas, who managed a best of 6.51m (2.0 m/s) to finish second. Mia Lien of UTSA placed third with a 6.15m effort.

The meet continues Friday with Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas making her season debut in the 100m. Thomas, who also won bronze in the 100m in Paris last summer, is one of the most anticipated entries of the weekend. A Harvard alum and Texas-based sprinter, she is returning to action after an extended offseason following her standout 2024 campaign.

