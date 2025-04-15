Akela Jones Launches GoFundMe Campaign for 2028 Olympic Comeback

Olympian Akela Jones, one of Barbados’ most accomplished and versatile athletes, has launched a GoFundMe campaign as she embarks on a comeback journey aimed at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Jones shared the message on her social media platforms, calling on fans, supporters, and the wider Barbadian community to help her return to her training base in Kansas—where she experienced some of her career’s greatest successes. As of this report, the fundraiser, organized by Nyamekye Danel, has raised $2,415 toward its $8,000 goal, with support from 29 donors.

Barbadian Pride Powers Akela Jones’ Journey to L.A. 2028

“This journey is one of passion, perseverance, and national pride,” Jones wrote. “With your help, I’ll have access to world-class training, resources, and the environment I need to succeed.”

Jones’ message is more than a call for support—it is a declaration of purpose from an athlete whose name is synonymous with Caribbean multi-event excellence. She first appeared at the CARIFTA Games in 2008 at age 12, claiming silver in the U17 high jump. A year later, she cleared 1.81m in Bridgetown—still listed as the world best for a 13-year-old in the high jump.

Akela Jones Holds Seven National Records and Regional Titles

Her resume includes gold in the long jump at the 2014 World Junior Championships, a Pan Am Games bronze in high jump (2015), and multiple NACAC U23 titles in 2016. Jones also owns seven Barbadian national records, including:

Heptathlon: 6371w / 6303 (legal)

Long Jump (indoor): 6.80m

High Jump: 1.98m

100m Hurdles: 13.00

Pentathlon (indoor): 4402

Now 28, Jones is determined to return to top form and represent Barbados on the Olympic stage once again.

“Let’s ‘Jump’ together toward greatness,” she said. “Not just for me, but for the entire Barbadian community.”

Supporters can visit the GoFundMe page—linked in her bio and shared on social platforms—to donate and follow her journey back to the Games.