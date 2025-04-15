Featured

Akela Jones Launches GoFundMe Campaign for 2028 Olympic Comeback

Anthony Foster
By Anthony Foster
Akela Jones Eyes 2028 Olympic Return with Renewed Passion and Purpose
Akela Jones Eyes 2028 Olympic Return with Renewed Passion and Purpose

Olympian Akela Jones, one of Barbados’ most accomplished and versatile athletes, has launched a GoFundMe campaign as she embarks on a comeback journey aimed at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Contents
Barbadian Pride Powers Akela Jones’ Journey to L.A. 2028Akela Jones Holds Seven National Records and Regional Titles

Jones shared the message on her social media platforms, calling on fans, supporters, and the wider Barbadian community to help her return to her training base in Kansas—where she experienced some of her career’s greatest successes. As of this report, the fundraiser, organized by Nyamekye Danel, has raised $2,415 toward its $8,000 goal, with support from 29 donors.

Barbadian Pride Powers Akela Jones’ Journey to L.A. 2028

“This journey is one of passion, perseverance, and national pride,” Jones wrote. “With your help, I’ll have access to world-class training, resources, and the environment I need to succeed.”

Jones’ message is more than a call for support—it is a declaration of purpose from an athlete whose name is synonymous with Caribbean multi-event excellence. She first appeared at the CARIFTA Games in 2008 at age 12, claiming silver in the U17 high jump. A year later, she cleared 1.81m in Bridgetown—still listed as the world best for a 13-year-old in the high jump.

More Read

Jamaica women gold in 4x100m in Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020 medallists to cash in on $41 million
Olympic champion Usain Bolt fights to recover $12 million from SSL
Usain Bolt Laughs Off Concerns About His World Records Being Surpassed
Speed Sensation Sha'Carri Richardson to Face Off Against Shericka Jackson and Dina Asher-Smith in London Diamond League Showdown
Silesia DL Set to Showcase Thrilling Sprint Clashes

Akela Jones Holds Seven National Records and Regional Titles

Her resume includes gold in the long jump at the 2014 World Junior Championships, a Pan Am Games bronze in high jump (2015), and multiple NACAC U23 titles in 2016. Jones also owns seven Barbadian national records, including:

Heptathlon: 6371w / 6303 (legal)

Long Jump (indoor): 6.80m

High Jump: 1.98m

100m Hurdles: 13.00

Pentathlon (indoor): 4402

Now 28, Jones is determined to return to top form and represent Barbados on the Olympic stage once again.

“Let’s ‘Jump’ together toward greatness,” she said. “Not just for me, but for the entire Barbadian community.”

Supporters can visit the GoFundMe page—linked in her bio and shared on social platforms—to donate and follow her journey back to the Games.

You Might Also Like

Noah Lyles’ Bold Predictions: 19.10 and 9.65 on the Horizon

Jamaicans in Action | Budapest 23 World Athletics Championships Day 6 Schedule

Rasheed Broadbell Clinches Jamaica’s Second Track Medal at Paris 2024

100m Sprints Steal the Spotlight: Gonzalez and García Grab Pan American Games Santiago 2023 Honors

Julien Alfred’s Golden Sprint: St. Lucia’s First Olympic Champion Emerges

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *