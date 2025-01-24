Entry List | Puma New York International Showcase

The stage is set for an electrifying weekend at the Puma New York International Showcase, as a stellar lineup of athletes gets ready to compete at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.

From Jamaica’s brightest young talents to an exciting mix of international competitors, here’s the full entry list for the highly anticipated meet:

Boys’ Events

Nickecoy Bramwell (Calabar): Boys’ 200m and 300m invitational

(Calabar): Boys’ 200m and 300m invitational Keano Charles (Calabar): Boys’ 400m invitational

(Calabar): Boys’ 400m invitational Shaquane Gordon (Calabar): Boys’ 55m hurdles invitational

(Calabar): Boys’ 55m hurdles invitational Jamal Stephenson (Calabar): Boys’ 55m invitational

(Calabar): Boys’ 55m invitational Daniel Wright (Excelsior): Boys’ 55m hurdles invitational

(Excelsior): Boys’ 55m hurdles invitational Jayden Horton-Smythe (Muschett): Boys’ 200m and 300m invitational

(Muschett): Boys’ 200m and 300m invitational Demarco Bennett (Excelsior): Boys’ 400m invitational

Girls’ Events

Shanoya Douglas (Muschett): Girls’ 200m and 300m invitational

(Muschett): Girls’ 200m and 300m invitational Abigail Campbell (Hydel): Girls’ 400m and 800m invitational

(Hydel): Girls’ 400m and 800m invitational Sashana Johnson (Hydel): Girls’ 400m invitational

(Hydel): Girls’ 400m invitational Nastassia Fletcher : Girls’ 500m invitational

: Girls’ 500m invitational Sabrina Atkinson (Hydel): Girls’ triple jump

International Athletes

Taylor Cox , Shaun McCallum , and Ryan Jennings (USA)

, , and (USA) Joshua-Kai Smith (USA/Jamaica heritage)

(USA/Jamaica heritage) Brooklyn Lyttle (Belize)

(Belize) Amaya Mearns (Australia)

With such a dynamic group of athletes, the weekend promises intense competition and standout performances. Stay tuned for all the action! 🌟 #PumaShowcase #TrackAndField #OceanBreeze

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉