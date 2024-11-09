Kiplimo Set to Defend Title in Star-Studded NN Zevenheuvelenloop Race

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, Nov 15 – Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo returns to the NN Zevenheuvelenloop (Seven Hills Run) on Sunday, November 17, aiming to defend his title in the 15km race, which last year saw him match the world record.

Kiplimo, one of the brightest talents in distance running, will be joined by an elite lineup, including his half-brother, reigning marathon world champion Victor Kiplangat, adding extra competition to an already loaded field.

Other big names set for NN Zevenheuvelenloop Race

Great Britain’s Marc Scott, Belgian marathoner Koen Naert, and Nils Voigt of Germany are also set to compete, promising a highly contested race on the rolling hills of Nijmegen. A strong domestic lineup looks to challenge the Dutch record, with national runners such as Mike Foppen, Richard Douma, Filmon Tesfu, Khalid Choukoud, Frank Futselaar, and Gianluca Assorgia joining the field.

NN Zevenheuvelenloop Race women’s race will be hot

In the women’s race, Norway’s Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal leads a strong roster and will face Ethiopia’s Mizan Elam and Ireland’s Fionnula McCormack. Dutch hopefuls Diane van Es, Maureen Koster, and Jill Holterman will also race alongside Rachel Klamer, a seasoned Olympic triathlete representing the Netherlands.

The NN Zevenheuvelenloop’s hilly course and competitive field promise an exciting race as top international and local athletes chase records and titles in one of the Netherlands’ premier running events.

