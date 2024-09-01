World Athletics U20 Championships: A Glimpse into Athletics’ Bright Future

The World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, showcased a glimpse of the sport’s future, both on and off the track. The event, held from August 27-31, was marked by outstanding performances, record-breaking achievements, and a series of developmental initiatives designed to nurture the next generation of athletes, coaches, and media professionals.

USA Tops Medal Table as World U20 Championships Conclude in Lima

Athletes from around the world set four championship records, six area U20 records, and 10 world U20-leading performances, with 71 national records and 288 personal bests achieved throughout the competition. The United States led the medal table with 16 medals, including eight golds, as the country looks ahead to hosting the next World U20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in 2026.

Adaejah Hodge is the women’s 200m champion. She also won bronze in the 100m

Ethiopia followed in second place on the medal table, highlighted by championship records set by Medina Eisa in the women’s 5000m (14:39.71) and Sembo Almayew in the women’s 3000m steeplechase (9:12.71). Tunisia’s Rayen Cherni and Czechia’s Tomas Jarvinen also set championship records in the men’s 10,000m race walk and the decathlon, respectively.

Thailand made history by securing its first-ever medals at the championships, with Puripol Boonson winning silver in the men’s 100m and contributing to the nation’s bronze in the 4x100m relay.

Beyond the competition, the championships featured several initiatives aimed at the holistic development of participants. The Athlete Zone provided a safe space for athletes and their support networks to learn about health, safeguarding, social media, and more, with over 1,500 visitors throughout the event.

“The World Athletics U20 Championships is a key development opportunity for our young athletes,” said Stephanie Eagle, eLearning Senior Manager at World Athletics. “This program is designed to provide participants with key information to help them prepare for their future.”

Kerrica Hill is the women’s 100m hurdles champion

Coaches and Media Professionals Gain Insight at Lima Symposiums

Coaches also benefited from the event through the Coaches’ Club, organized by World Athletics in collaboration with the Global Athletics Coaching Academy. The program included online panels and an on-site symposium, offering insights into topics such as athlete-coach relationships and transitioning from U20 to senior levels.

Frank Dick, Chair of the Global Athletics Coaching Academy, emphasized the importance of these developmental opportunities: “When you’re working with a developing young athlete, this is the start of the journey.”

Alana Reid is the women’s 100m champion…She also anchored Jamaica to gold in the 4x100m

The Media Development Programme, led by World Athletics’ Media Operations department and AIPS, brought together 12 journalists from Latin America for a 10-day program. Under the mentorship of Argentinian journalist Martin Mazur, participants engaged in sessions on writing, interviewing, photography, and more, with their work to be featured on various platforms.

“On the first day of the program, we made an oath: It was not important how much we knew about athletics, but how eager we were to tell stories,” said Mazur.

The World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima not only celebrated athletic excellence but also fostered the growth of future stars, coaches, and journalists, ensuring the continued development of the sport for years to come.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉