Jesse Owens Rising Star Award to honour young athletes at Wanda Diamond League Final

Photo: Ohio State University Archives

From 2024 onwards, a new award in honour of legendary US sprinter Jesse Owens will be presented to two outstanding young athletes at the Wanda Diamond League Final.

The Jesse Owens Rising Star Award will honour the best performing male and female athletes aged 23 or under at each Wanda Diamond League Final, starting with this year’s edition in Brussels on September 13th-14th.

The award, a collaboration between the Owens family, the Jesse Owens Foundation, and the Wanda Diamond League, aims to celebrate young athletic talent and honour the legacy of one of global track and field’s most iconic figures.

Jesse Owens was 23 when he won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Nazi-era Berlin, indelibly writing himself into the sporting history books. He became a fighter for equal employment opportunities and against discrimination, working with top management in major corporations in this effort.

Therefore, the Jesse Owens Rising Star Award will be awarded to two athletes aged 23 or under to elevate and promote aspiring young talents in the sport.

The winning performances will be decided using a points system that compares performances across disciplines. The best male and female athletes will each receive an award.

Each winner will receive a bronze statuette of Owens designed by Belgian sculptor Jan Desmarets.

Two oak trees will also be planted in the Wanda Diamond League Final host city in honour of the two winners, a gesture that unites the past and the sustainable future of athletics.

At the 1936 Olympics, Owens and his fellow champions were presented with an oak sapling and their gold medals.

Owens planted one of his trees at James Ford Rhodes High School, his training site, ahead of the 1936 Olympics. It stood there for 85 years until 2021.

The two oak trees planted at each Wanda Diamond League Final will provide a similarly lasting symbol of Owens’ legacy and a sustainable future for young athletes worldwide.

Ahead of the Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels, Jesse Owens’ grandchildren will present the two saplings, which will be planted in the Verregatpark, next to the King Baudouin Stadium, later in the year.

Owens family is happy to continue with his legacy

“The Owens family is proud to be represented at the first Jesse Owens Rising Star Awards. The awards are in keeping with the many ways Jesse Owens and his prodigies have viewed supporting young people and their aspirations with financial assistance and spiritual guidance. The Rising Star Awards are “right on” in continuing our family’s goals and dreams for young people around the world,” the Owens family said in a statement.

“We are excited about this opportunity to honour both Jesse Owens and the upcoming young stars of our sport who excel at the Wanda Diamond League Final in Brussels. Together with Owens’ family, we are delighted to uphold his legacy by awarding the Jesse Owens Rising Star Award to the best performing young female and male athletes,” said Petr Stastny, CEO of the Wanda Diamond League.

The Jesse Owens Foundation seeks to perpetuate Jesse Owens’s beliefs by supporting the Ruth and Jesse Owens Scholars Program at Ohio State University. The Foundation also provides information, materials, and direction for research on his life and legend. Services are provided without regard to race, creed, colour, national origin, or sex.