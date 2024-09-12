Brussels Diamond League schedule (Friday)

Articles

Friday, September 13, 2024

The 48th edition of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme, scheduled for Friday, September 13, and Saturday, September 14, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, will be the grand finale of the Wanda Diamond League 2024 series. For the first time in the meeting’s rich history, the programme features finals in 32 disciplines spread over two days. Several medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympics will be on parade. Here is the schedule for Friday, September 13, 2024.

  • 12:53 p.m. Women’s Invitational 400m (Stacey-Ann Williams, Stephenie-Ann McPherson, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Andrea Miklos)
  • 1.04 p.m. Women’s 400m (Marileidy Paulino, Salwa Eid Naser, Rhasidat Adeleke, Alexis Holmes, Sada Williams, Lyna Irby-Jackson, Lieke Klaver)
  • 1:17 p.m. Men’s 100m (Ackeem Blake, Rohan Watson, Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Akani Simbine, Brandon Hicklin, Hakim Sani Brown)
  • 1:28 p.m.  Men’s 110m hurdles (Daniel Roberts, Sasha Zoya, Freddie Crittenden, Cordell Tinch, Eric Edwards)
  • 1:29 p.m.   Women’s High Jump (Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Nicola Olyslagers, Eleanor Patterson)
  • 1:35 p.m. Men’s Discus Throw (Fedrick Dacres, Mykolas Alekna, Daniel Stahl, Kristjan Ceh)  
  • 1:37 p.m. Men’s 5,000m
  • 1:52 p.m. Women’s Triple Jump (Shanieka Ricketts, Ackelia Smith, Jasmine Moore, Leyanis Hernandez Perez)
  • 2:01 p.m.  Women’s 100m (Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita, Marie-Josee TA-LOU-Smith)
  • 2:09 p.m. Men’s 3,000m SteepleChase
  • 2:29 p.m. Men’s 1500m (Jakob Ingebrightsen, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, Timothy Cheruiyot)  
  • 2:40 p.m. Women’s 800m (Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jemma Reekie, Mary Moraa, Halimah Nakaayi, Prudence Sekgodiso)

2:52 p.m. Men’s 400m (Matthew Hudson-Smith, Kirani James, Vernon Norwood, Muzala Samukonga, Bayapo Ndori)

