Sean Bailey doing it the hard way

Noel Francis
Noel Francis
Jamaica’s Sean Bailey, despite running 44.68 seconds in his 400m heat found himself outside the top three, which would have given him automatic qualification.

“My goal was making the top three, so I am not happy with my performance,” said a rueful Bailey.

“I haven’t raced competitively in four weeks, but being out here and getting a race under your belt is always good.”

Nevertheless, he has another opportunity through the repechage format to qualify for the next round.

However, despite admitting to being race-rusty, he is not looking forward to the path that could revive his journey at the Paris Olympics.

“I have to run the repechage round, but I am not looking forward to it because if I make it through, I would be running every day after that.”

