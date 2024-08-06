Mondo Duplantis Soars to New Heights: Sets World Record at Paris 2024 Olympics

Swedish pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis soared to new heights at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Monday, shattering his own world record with a jaw-dropping leap of 6.25 meters to secure his second consecutive gold medal.

The 24-year-old phenom, who has dominated the event since his Tokyo triumph three years ago, etched his name deeper into the annals of Olympic history by becoming only the second man to claim back-to-back pole vault golds, following in the footsteps of American Bob Richards’ 1952 and 1956 double.

Duplantis, competing for Sweden but born in Louisiana, had already clinched victory at 6.00 meters before pushing the bar to 6.10 meters, eclipsing the Olympic record by 7 centimeters. Not content with merely breaking records, he then set his sights on the stratospheric height of 6.25 meters.

After two nail-biting misses, Duplantis cleared the bar on his final attempt, sending the packed stadium into a frenzy and cementing his status as one of track and field’s most electrifying performers.

“What can I say? I just broke a world record at the Olympics – the biggest possible stage for a pole vaulter. The biggest dream since I was a kid was to break the world record at the Olympics, and I’ve been able to do that in front of the most ridiculous crowd I’ve ever competed in front of,” an elated Duplantis said after his historic leap.

The competition showcased the incredible depth of talent in men’s pole vaulting, with 11 athletes clearing 5.70 meters, matching a feat only achieved once before at an Olympic Games. Eight competitors soared over 5.80 meters, while four managed to clear the 5.90-meter mark.

American Sam Kendricks claimed silver with a vault of 5.95 meters, while Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis secured bronze, clearing 5.90 meters.

Duplantis, who has now cleared six meters or higher an astounding 86 times in his career, continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in pole vaulting. His performance in Paris adds to an already impressive resume that includes four World Championships – two indoors and two outdoors.

The Swedish star’s dominance in his event has drawn comparisons to other Olympic legends, with some likening his pole vault supremacy to Katie Ledecky’s prowess in the 1,500-meter freestyle and Simone Biles’ gymnastics mastery.



As the Paris Olympics continue, Duplantis’ record-breaking performance will undoubtedly stand as one of the Games’ most memorable moments, inspiring a new generation of athletes to reach for the stars – or in this case, the bar.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉

Follow us on Instagram @trackalerts

Subscribe to our YouTube @trackalertstv

Follow us on TikTok @trackalerts

Follow us on X @trackalerts

Follow us on Threads @trackalerts

Like us on Facebook @trackalerts

Help us hit 100,000 subscribers on TrackalertsTV! 🌟 Subscribe, like, and share to fuel your track and field passion.