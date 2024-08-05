Jereem Richards looking to medal for T&T

Jereem ‘The Dream’ Richards from Trinidad and Tobago advanced to the men’s 400m semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after clocking 44.31 seconds and finishing second to Michael Norman of the United States, who ran a season’s best of 44.10 seconds.

“Today’s run was well-executed,” said Richards, who recorded the third-fastest time during the first round of the men’s 400m on Sunday, August 4.

“I gained some experience last week in London running in the outside lane, and today, I basically executed the same strategy.”

Richards added, “My coach said, ‘Just get in the top two’; that was the main goal. I was hoping that we didn’t have to run that fast, but it didn’t feel that fast to me. It felt like a 44.5 or 44.6 effort. I ran a solid 320m, and then I saw Michael going and went with him for a bit, but then I realized I could ease off.”

Richards is looking forward to the semifinals. “This is my third Olympic Games and my second time competing in an individual event. This run has definitely built my confidence, knowing what 44.30 seconds feels like now. I try to focus on myself and will certainly do my best to bring home a medal for Trinidad and Tobago, for myself, my family, and my legacy.”

