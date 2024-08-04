Jamaica’s sprint hurdlers through to semis

Stade de France, Paris – Jamaica’s three male sprint hurdlers kept their medal hopes alive after advancing to the semifinals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

National champion Rasheed Broadbell, who had not raced since the national championships, looked sluggish in his heat, registering 13.42 seconds (+0.7 m/s) while finishing a distant second to world champion Grant Holloway (13.01).

Broadbell Overcomes Block Issues to Secure Semifinal Spot at Paris Olympics

“The block setting was off, way off. It’s my first time using those blocks, and they’re bigger than what I am used to, which threw me off,” said Broadbell.

“I didn’t panic; I adjusted my mind and got through the heat. I am happy to have made it to the semifinals and have another shot. There is just one key component I need to fix, and that’s my start to the first hurdle. Once I get that right, it’s over with.”

Olympic Champion Parchment Advances Despite Photo Finish Drama

Just like at his national championships, Hansle Parchment, the reigning Olympic champion, had a nervous wait before his name appeared on the scoreboard. He finished fifth in a photo finish, with all runners from second to fifth finishing in 13.43 seconds. Despite this, his time was sufficient to qualify as one of the non-automatic qualifiers.

“Well, let’s call today the warm-up run. It wasn’t the best execution, but I’m in the next round. I want to put my mind towards that and prepare myself as best as possible,” Parchment posited.

“I would not have been mad if I had to do the repechage round because that would have been an extra run, which would have been good for me to run into form going into the semifinals. I hope it is warm that day so I can take advantage.”

Orlando Bennett was the quickest of the trio, finishing second in his heat in 13.35 seconds (0.0 m/s). Bennett, who was edged by Senegal’s Louis François Mendy (13.31), was pleased with his performance.

“I felt great,” said Bennett. “I executed the race that I wanted. I am just going to go home, get some rest, and get ready for the semifinals.”

