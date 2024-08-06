Caribbean quarter milers advance to Paris 2024 Olympic final

Paris, France -Twelve years after winning his first Olympic gold, Kirani James has reached another final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

James sprinted to a season’s best time of 43.78 seconds to win his semi-final on Tuesday (6) at the Stade de France. It was the 10th time the Grenadian dipped under 44 seconds, and he was delighted with his effort.

“I am just grateful to be among these guys competing,” said James. “The event this year is very hot, and I think it will be even better in the final.”

Joining James in the final is Trinidadian Jereem Richards, who continues to impress with another solid run. Richards finished second in his semifinal in 44.33 seconds behind American Quincy Hall, who registered 43.95.

“This is a good day for the Caribbean,” said Richards. “We have two finalists; now we can contend for medals, and hopefully, this is the pivotal moment we need in this Olympic Games.”