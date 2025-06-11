Portland Track Festival 2025: Brazier Returns, Johnson Opens, and Deep Distance Fields Set for High-Paced Weekend

The 2025 Portland Track Festival will take place June 14–15 at Lewis & Clark College’s Griswold Stadium. The event, which draws elite and developing talent from across the U.S. and beyond, includes Open, High Performance, and “Hot Window” sections and features 977 entries, the second-largest in meet history.

The two-day program begins Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PDT with high school and masters steeplechase races. Open sections of the 800m and 5000m follow, with championship steeplechase and 10,000m races closing out the night. World Athletics Bronze Level status has been granted to the top sections.

The women’s 3000m steeplechase highlights a matchup between past PTF champions Allie Ostrander and Amy Cashin, joined by 5-time NCAA DII champion Gracie Hyde. High school athlete Victoria Rodriguez will attempt to break the U.S. high school steeplechase record of 10:00.79.

In the men’s steeplechase, Olympian and two-time PTF winner Benard Keter lines up against Duncan Hamilton and Isaac Updike, both sub-8:20 performers.

The women’s 10,000m field includes Abby Nichols of Hoka NAZ Elite, French Olympian Alessia Zarbo, Holly Campbell, and Savannah Shaw. They will aim to challenge Shalane Flanagan’s 31:38.68 meet record.

In the men’s 10,000m, Athanas Kioko returns to defend his title. The 2023 champion and meet record-holder (27:29.82) faces Sam Clifford, the Australian 10km road record holder at 27:34.

Sunday’s schedule starts at 2:00 p.m. and is broken into progressively faster heats, beginning with Open, followed by High Performance, and capped by the Hot Window from 8:00 p.m.

The Hot Window features top sections of the 800m, 5000m, and 1500m. In the women’s 800m, Sammy Watson, coming off a win at the Sound Running Track Fest, faces Kaela Edwards, Lindsey Butterworth, and high school standout Makenna Herbst. Olympic bronze medallist Raevyn Rogers competes earlier in the evening.

In the men’s 800m, Donavan Brazier returns after a 1:44.70 season opener in Brentwood, TN on 7 June. He lines up against Mexican Olympian Jesus Tonatiu Lopez and Puerto Rico’s John Rivera.

The women’s 5000m includes Courtney Frerichs, Ella Donaghu, Laura Galván, Katelyn Tuohy, and Jess McClain. The men’s section features Canadian Olympian Justyn Knight, Drew Hunter, Sean McGorty, Kenneth Rooks, and high schooler Tayvon Kitchen.

Luis Grijalva and Abdihamid Nur will open their seasons in the second heat.

In the 1500m, Sinclaire Johnson leads the women’s field, racing Simone Plourde, Anna Camp-Bennett, and Christina Aragon. The men’s field includes Sam Prakel, Elliott Cook, Joe Waskom, Kieren Lumb, and Gary Martin. High school standout Owen Powell will also compete, bringing added attention to the closing event of the weekend.

Live results, meet schedule, and heat sheets will be available throughout the weekend.

The live stream for the Portland Track Festival can be accessed at TRACKLND.com and is free to watch by anyone in the world. The program is supported by Bandit Running.

