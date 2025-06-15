Brandon Hicklin Edges Coleman; Terry, Armstrong, Wilson Impress at Star Athletics Sprint Series

WINTER GARDEN, Florida (June 14) — Several notable performances highlighted the latest edition of the Star Athletics Sprint Series, where American and international sprinters used fast conditions to post season-best marks across multiple disciplines.

Brandon Hicklin delivered one of the event’s biggest surprises, edging world indoor champion Christian Coleman in a wind-aided men’s 100m final. Hicklin stopped the clock at 9.92 seconds (+2.8), just ahead of Coleman’s 9.93. Earlier in the heats, Hicklin equaled his personal best with a legal 9.93 (+1.4).

In the women’s 100m, Olympic relay gold medalist Twanisha “TeeTee” Terry led the field with a time of 10.85 (+1.2). Aleia Hobbs followed in 10.89 while English Gardner ran 11.04. In a separate section, Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukwuma clocked 11.03 (+0.8), her fastest wind-legal time this season.

Alia Armstrong beats them in the 100m hurdles

Alia Armstrong returned to winning form in the women’s 100m hurdles, securing the top spot in 12.49 (+0.7). Christina Clemons crossed next in 12.54, with Tonea Marshall rounding out the top three at 12.58.

In the one-lap events, Khaleb McRae emerged victorious in the men’s 400m with a time of 44.72, one of the fastest by an American this year. Wadeline Jonathas took the women’s section in 51.09, narrowly beating Karimah Davis who clocked 51.22.

Britton Wilson returns to competition

Also noteworthy was Britton Wilson’s return to competition. The 2022 World Championship 4x400m gold medalist finished third in 51.37, marking a promising comeback after an injury-plagued 2024 season.

The 200m races featured more standout performances. Puerto Rico’s Jose Figueroa clocked a personal best of 20.24 (+1.9) in the men’s section. Among the women, Deajah Stevens ran 22.18 (+1.0), while former world 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser recorded 22.63 (+1.9) in a separate heat.

