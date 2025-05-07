Global Celebration: Relay Around the World Challenge Lights Up Kids’ Athletics Day

World Athletics and its Member Federations, athletics clubs, schools and people across the globe have celebrated Kids’ Athletics Day on Wednesday (7 May) with the Relay Around the World Challenge.

In Tokyo, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and Mitsugi Ogata, President of both the Japan Association of Athletics Federations (JAAF) and the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 (WCH Tokyo 25), came together to reaffirm their commitment to making this year’s championships a landmark event that will inspire and empower children around the world.

In line with the mission of WCH Tokyo 25 and the values promoted by World Athletics’ Kids’ Athletics programme, which are respect, determination, friendship and pride, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, WCH Tokyo 25 and JAAF will work in close partnership to deliver a wide range of initiatives for children and young people. These will include invitations to attend live competitions, opportunities to participate in athletics activities, and experiences behind the scenes of the championships. Through these efforts, WCH Tokyo 25 aims to create a vibrant legacy that connects future generations to the power of sport.

Kids’ Athletics Day is the cornerstone of World Athletics’ Kids’ Athletics programme – a free and exciting programme that uses the power of athletics to inspire children and young people, wherever they are, to be more active, develop their skills and confidence, and to connect with sport.

This year’s theme, Relay Around the World, is inspired by the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China. The challenge is the biggest, most inclusive Kids’ Athletics participation activity yet – with a target of 500,000 kids participating across the world – and is designed to inspire the athletes of tomorrow and get kids everywhere moving.

There is a tight race between the Ugandan, Norwegian and Kenyan federations on the leaderboard, available via the Relay Around the World Challenge web app which acts as a central hub for the campaign across the world, allowing athletics federations, clubs, schools, and individuals to register their relays and track collective progress in the time frame between 6 April 2025 – 7 May 2025.

This year Uganda celebrates 100 years of athletics. Over the past month thousands of children have participated in relay activities across the country, showcasing the development of Kids’ Athletics over the years. Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has partnered with the Primary School Sport Association who will help to deliver the main Kids’ Athletics Day event in Kabale where more than 5000 children will participate in the Relay Around the World Challenge. In all relay activations, tree planting and safeguarding activities have been prioritised as part of the sustainability and quality education work UAF delivers through the Kids’ Athletics programme.

There have been close to 1000 activities across India over the past month, with approximately 100 children participating in each one. Some of the more creative events have featured relays on skates races.

In Argentina, children and families attending the South American Championships in Mar del Plata were invited to take part in a Relay Around the World event. World and Olympic pole vault finalist German Chiaraviglio took part in the relay alongside his daughter. “The kids were very excited, and I believe that’s essential when it comes to involving them in our sport,” he said. “The children who were attending the South American Championships had the chance to step on to the track and experience it firsthand, and that’s an irreplaceable experience.”

Across Kenya, thousands of young athletes have participated in more than 20 Relay Around the World activations in the past month organised by Athletics Kenya, in addition to several school-led events, all leading up to the main celebrations scheduled for Kids’ Athletics Day, in Makueni and Elgeyo Marakwet counties. This year, Athletics Kenya anticipates the participation of more than 5000 children. Beyond fun and fitness, each relay activation has included a tree-planting component, emphasising the campaign’s commitment to environmental sustainability through sport.

“Kids’ Athletics has become more than just a set of games. It is now a national platform for unearthing talent, building community, and teaching values such as teamwork, discipline, and care for the environment,” said Barnaba Korir, Youth Committee Chairman, Athletics Kenya.

“We are proud to see parents, schools, and local communities embrace this programme with such energy. It means a great deal to us as a federation, as it aligns with our long-term vision of nurturing athletes from a young age.”

In Croatia, two-time world high jump champion Blanka Vlasic will lead Kids’ Athletics Day celebrations in Split. Vlasic and her athletics club will be hosting a Relay Around the World activation in the Old Town of Split in celebration of Kids’ Athletics Day and Saint Domnius’ Day, locally known as Sudamja, which is celebrated annually in Split on 7 May.

On social media, World Athletics will be sharing photos of people, events and organisations across the world who have joined us to celebrate Kids’ Athletics Day. We invite everyone taking part in the day’s events, whether through a club or organisation, at school, or at home, to share images from their own celebrations using the hashtag #KidsAthleticsDay #RelayAroundtheWorld.

