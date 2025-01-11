Marcell Jacobs, Rai Benjamin set for New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

Marcell Jacobs, the 2020 Olympic Champion at 100m, and Rai Benjamin, the reigning Olympic Champion in the 400m hurdles, are set to compete at the 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, organizers announced recently.

Tickets for the event at the TRACK at new balance on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, which forms part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold, are now on sale at www.nbindoorgrandprix.com or by calling 1-877-849-8722.

One of the world’s top sprinters in recent years, Marcell Jacobs will be making his North American indoor debut at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Formerly a long jump specialist, Jacobs made history at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021 when he became the first Italian athlete to win the Olympic title at 100m. Just five days after his 100m triumph, Jacobs won a second gold as a member of Italy’s 4x100m relay team. Following his Olympic success, Jacobs has won two European Championships at 100m as well as the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships at 60m. Last year, battling back from injuries, Jacobs finished fifth in the final of the 100m at the 2024 Olympic Games. In Boston, Jacobs will face off against the previously announced reigning Olympic and World Champion Noah Lyles in the Ralph Mann Memorial Men’s 60m.

Returning to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix for the first time since 2021, Rai Benjamin will headline the field in the Jesse Loubier Memorial Men’s 300m. Benjamin has cemented himself as one of the all-time great intermediate hurdlers, having won the 2024 Olympic gold and 2020 Olympic silver medals in the 400m hurdles, as well as silver medals at the 2019 and 2022 World Athletics Championships and bronze at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The second-fastest man ever over 400m hurdles, Benjamin has also anchored the United States 4x400m relay to gold in both the 2020 and 2024 Olympic Games and the 2019 and 2023 World Athletics Championships. In Boston, Benjamin will start against four-time Olympic relay medalist Vernon Norwood.

The only man with medals from both the 5000m and 10,000m at the 2024 Olympic Games, Grant Fisher will make his New Balance Indoor Grand Prix debut in the Men’s 1500m. Fisher has been one of the world’s top distance runners in recent years, having finished fifth in the 10,000m at the 2020 Olympic Games and fourth and sixth in the 10,000m and 5000m, respectively, at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. Last year, Fisher won bronze medals at both the 5000m and 10,000m at the Olympic Games in Paris, becoming the first American man to ever win Olympic medals at both disciplines. He also owns American records at 3000m, 5000m, and 10,000m, as well as the American best for two miles. In Boston, Fisher will face stiff competition in the form of the previously announced Jake Wightman, the 2022 world champion who opened his 2025 campaign with a win at the Scottish Athletics Indoor Championships over 3000m in 7:44.94.

Two Olympic medalists, Jessica Hull of Australia and Georgia Bell of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, are set to race in the women’s 3000m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix. Hull is coming off a banner 2024 season that saw her run 5:19.70 to break the world record at 2000m, as well as demolish the Australian national records at 1500m, the mile and 3000m indoors. In Paris, Hull won silver to become Australia’s first Olympic medalist at 1500m since Herb Elliott in 1960. Right behind Hull in Paris, Bell smashed the British record at 1500m with her bronze medal-winning performance, running 3:52.61 to eclipse Laura Muir’s previous national record set earlier that summer. Bell’s season also saw her take silver over 1500m at the European Championships and finish fourth at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow. In Boston, Hull and Bell will face off against the previously announced six-time NCAA Champion and 2024 Olympian Parker Valby.

The 2025 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix will be shown live on NBC from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 2 and is a founding member of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. The series of the best indoor athletics events around the world awards overall tour winners $10,000 and a guaranteed spot at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China.

Now in its 30th year, the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix has played host to nine world records and 16 American records.

