Paris 2024 Champions Alfred and Stona Headline Sandals’ Luxury Invitation

By trackalerts.com 2 Min Read
Roje Stona’s 70m Throw Shatters Records, Secures Historic Olympic Gold for Jamaica
Roje Stona’s 70m Throw Shatters Records, Secures Historic Olympic Gold for Jamaica

St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred and Jamaica’s Roje Stona, champions from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, head a list of Caribbean medallists set to be invited by Sandals Resorts International for complimentary week-long stays at their luxury properties across the region.

Alfred, who claimed gold in the women’s 100m and silver in the 200m, along with Stona, the men’s discus gold medallist, are among the athletes being honored for their outstanding performances.

Rajindra Campbell and Wayne Pinnock Join Sandals’ Honoree List

Jamaica’s medalists also include Kishane Thompson, who secured silver in the men’s 100m, Shanieka Ricketts, who earned silver in the triple jump, and Rajindra Campbell, who took bronze in the shot put. Silver and Bronze medalists Wayne Pinnock (long jump) and Rasheed Broadbell (110m hurdles), both of Jamaica, join them.

Grenada’s Lindon Victor (decathlon) and Anderson Peters (javelin) also earned bronze and are part of the honorees.

The initiative continues Sandals’ tradition of celebrating regional athletes, following a similar offer made after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Adam Stewart: “Thrilled to Celebrate Caribbean Athletes’ Wins”

Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, expressed pride in the region’s athletes: “The Olympic Games are always a special time for us here in the Caribbean. Our athletes are incredibly talented, and we are thrilled to witness their wins and record-making performances.”

Stewart added: “On behalf of our entire Sandals family, we excitedly celebrate with our Olympic medallists and look forward to hosting them for a relaxing vacation at Sandals.”

Sandals, with properties in Jamaica, Saint Lucia, and Grenada, has a history of supporting Caribbean sports, including West Indies cricket and motorsport athletes.

