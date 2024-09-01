Elliot Giles Breaks World Record in Thrilling Düsseldorf Road Mile

In a dramatic race on Sunday at the New Balance KO Meile in Düsseldorf, Britain’s Elliot Giles shattered the world record in the men’s road mile, clocking an astonishing 3:51.3.

Giles, known primarily for his prowess in the 800m, showcased his endurance and speed in the longer distance, holding off a fierce challenge from the United States’ Yared Nuguse, who finished a close second in 3:51.9.

Both athletes significantly surpassed the previous world record of 3:56.13, set by Hobbs Kessler at the 2023 World Road Running Championships in Riga. The performances in Düsseldorf also eclipsed the pending record of 3:54.6, set by Emmanuel Wanyonyi earlier this year.

Vincent Keter of Kenya completed the podium, finishing third with a time of 3:54.9, capping off a race that will be remembered for its historic times and intense competition.

_________________________

