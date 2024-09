Brussels Diamond League Final Schedule Day Two

Brussels Wanda Diamond League schedule (JA Time)

Saturday, September 14, 2024

International TV coverage starts at 1:04 p.m.

The second day of the 48th edition of the Allianz Memorial Van Damme meeting on Saturday, September 14, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, promises to produce more fireworks as Day one. Several medallists from the Paris 2024 Olympics, including Letsile Tebogo, Femke Bol, Faith Kipyegon, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Alison dos Santos and Kenneth Bednarek will be on parade.

12:51 p.m. Women’s Pole Vault (Alysha Newman, Sandi Morris, Molly Caudery, Nina Kennedy)

12:53 p.m. Women’s Invitational 200m (Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone)

1.04 p.m. Men’s 400m hurdles (Roshawn Clarke, Malik James-King, Alison dos Santos, Abderrahman Samba, CJ Allen, Rasmus Magi)

1:17 p.m. Women’s 200m (Sha’Carri Richardson, Daryll Neita, Marie-Josee TA-LOU-Smith, Anavia Battle, Brittany Brown, Tamara Clark)

1:20 p.m. Men’s High Jump (Romaine Beckford, Gianmarco Tamberi, Shelby McEwen, Woo Sanghyeok)

1:22 p.m. Men’s Javelin Throw (Anderson Peters, Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber)

1:27 p.m. Women’s 3,000m SteepleChase

1:46 p.m. Women’s 100m hurdles (Ackera Nugent, Danielle Williams, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Grace Stark, Nadine Visser, Tonea Marshall)

1:52 p.m. Women’s Long Jump (Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks, Larissa Iapichino, Monae Nichols)

1:54 p.m. Women’s 1500m (Faith Kipyegon, Jessica Hull, Nelly Chepchirchir, Birke Haylom, Georgia Bell, Diribe Welteji)

2:07 p.m. Men’s 200m (Letsile Tebogo, Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Courtney Lindsey, Alexander Ogando, Kyree King, Joseph Fahnbulleh)

2:18 p.m. Women’s 5,000m

2:40 p.m. Men’s 800m (Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Marco Arop, Djamel Sedjati, Gabriel Tual, Wyclife Kinyamal)

2:52 p.m. Women’s 400m hurdles (Shiann Salmon, Andrenette Knight, Janieve Russell, Femke Bol, Anna Cockrell, Shamier Little)