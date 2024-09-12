Aggies Set for Dominant Return at Texas A&M Invitational

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M cross country teams will return to familiar territory on Friday as they gear up for the Texas A&M Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course. The men’s 8k race kicks off at 8 a.m., followed by the women’s 5k at 8:45 a.m.

“The home opener is always a highlight,” said distance coach Wendel McRaven. “It’s a great opportunity for our athletes to race in front of family, friends, and the local community. This meet will help us learn more about what kind of team we have this season.”

Both the men’s and women’s teams will be aiming to replicate their dominant performance from last year’s Invitational, where they swept the team titles. The women’s squad brings back top finisher Maddie Livingston, alongside key contributors Kennady Fontenot and Shewaye Johnson, who both secured top-10 finishes in last year’s race. On the men’s side, Cooper Cawthra is set to defend his title, supported by returning top-10 finishers Jonathan Chung and Jack Johnston.

The Aggies opened their 2024 season on a high note at the Cowboy Preview, where both teams delivered podium finishes. The women secured first place, led by standout freshman San Juanita Leal, who made an impressive collegiate debut with a 3k time of 10:30.2 to take the individual win. Contributions from Maddie Peters (6th), Megan Roberts (10th), Fontenot (14th), and Elise Smoot (15th) helped solidify the team victory.

On the men’s side, sophomore Zack Munger led the charge with a 5k time of 15:03.7, earning him third place individually and guiding the team to a second-place finish. Strong performances from Luca Santorum (6th), Johnston (12th), Diego Heredia (17th), and Aiden Gonzalez-Rodiles (21st) rounded out the squad’s effort.

A total of 14 teams will join the Aggies at this year’s Texas A&M Invitational, including Baylor, Houston, Louisiana, North Texas, Oklahoma, SMU, and more, promising a competitive meet in College Station.

_________________________

Dive into the vibrant track and field conversation – scroll down to leave your comment and stay connected with the Trackalerts Social community! 🎉