Zharnel Hughes Dominates British Championships with Sprint Double Victory

Share this

Zharnel Hughes completed the sprint double at the British Championships held in Manchester, United Kingdom, on July 9. He achieved an impressive time of 19.77 seconds (wind-aided at 2.3 m/s) in the 200m event, comfortably winning ahead of Joe Ferguson (20.43) and Jona Efololo (20.45).

In the women’s 200m, Daryll Neita benefited from favorable wind conditions and set a championship record of 22.25 seconds, outperforming Bianca Williams (22.59) and Finette Agyapong (22.69).

Tade Ojora also showcased his speed, recording a fast time of 13.16 seconds (wind-aided at 3.2 m/s) in the 110m hurdles, securing victory over Josh Zeller (13.34).

The 1500m event witnessed a significant upset as Katie Snowden sprinted past world and Olympic medalist Laura Muir, finishing with a time of 4:09.86 compared to Muir’s 4:10.24. In the tactical men’s 1500m, Neil Gourley secured first place with a time of 3:46.17, outperforming Elliot Giles and George Mills. He narrowly edged out Ben Pattison (1:45.15) and Max Burgin (1:45.16), who collapsed across the finish line after leading through the first 400m in 49.74 seconds.

Keely Hodgkinson delivered the expected result by winning the 800m in 1:58.26, with Jemma Reekie (1:58.93) and Alex Bell (2:00.68) following closely behind. Daniel Rowden emerged victorious in a thrilling 800m race, clocking a time of 1:45.13.

Other notable track performances included Victoria Ohuruogu’s victory in the 400m (50.89) ahead of Ama Pipi (51.52), Jessie Knight’s win in the 400m hurdles (54.97) with Lina Nielsen (55.62) finishing second, and Alistair Chalmers’ triumph in the men’s 400m hurdles (49.50).

In the field events, former world U20 champion Jake Norris achieved a lifetime best of 74.75m in the hammer throw, while Jade Lally claimed her ninth UK title in the discus with a distance of 60.13m.

Jazmin Sawyers, the European indoor champion, emerged as the victor in the long jump with a wind-aided leap of 6.86m (2.5 m/s).

Share this