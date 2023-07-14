Shashalee Forbes to Take Center Stage at TIPOS P-T-S Meeting in Banska Bystrica

BANSKA BYSTRICA (SVK) – The TIPOS P-T-S meeting (WACT Silver) is set to take place in Banska Bystrica on July 20, with an exciting roster of international athletes, including Jamaican sprinter Shashalee Forbes, ready to compete.

The organizers have also announced the participation of notable figures, Brazilian long jump World medallist Leticia Melo, and American pole vaulter Matt Ludwig.

Shashalee Forbes, who recently secured a Budapest ticket after an impressive performance in the national championships, is expected to make waves in Banska Bystrica. Forbes dipped under 11 seconds twice this season, running 10.98 and 10.96 for second place at the Jamaica Trials. She is in the best form of her life.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Estonia’s Rasmus Magi, a two-time Olympic finalist, will face stiff competition from a strong group of local athletes led by Matej Baluch. As the race unfolds, the clash between Magi and the homegrown talents is sure to provide an enthralling spectacle, showcasing the athletes’ skill and fortitude.

Adding to the excitement is the participation of Anita Horvat from Slovenia in the women’s 800m event. Horvat will join forces with the local star Gabriela Gajanova, creating a compelling matchup that will captivate the audience. Both athletes will strive to outperform each other, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of victory.

The TIPOS P-T-S meeting in Banska Bystrica is set to be a thrilling showcase of athletic prowess, and Live Streaming of the event will be shared on our pages closer to the event.

The 2023 P-T-S meeting live stream, results, entry lists, and event schedule.