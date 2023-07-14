caribshopper
Featured

Several Jamaicans in action Meeting Sport Solidarietà – Lignano

blank

ByAnthony Foster

Jul 13, 2023
Charokee Young will be in action at the Meeting Sport e Solidarieta Lignano
Pin0Shares0

LIGNANO SABBIADORO, Italie — The highly anticipated Meeting Sport e Solidarieta – Lignano (WACT Challenger) is just around the corner, bringing together a stellar lineup of athletes from different countries.

This exciting event promises to be a captivating display of talent and fierce competition.

In the men’s category, all eyes will be on Emmanuel Matadi from Liberia as he prepares for the demanding 100m race. Representing South Africa, Luxolo Adams, and Lythe Pillay will be showcasing their skills in the 200m event, while Rusheen McDonald from Jamaica will be giving his best in the thrilling 400m race.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the reigning 100m World U20 champion, will be a key contender in the 400m category.

The women’s events will be equally exciting, with Natasha Morrison from Jamaica, known for her speed, participating in the 100m race. Joining her from Jamaica will be Charokee Young, and Sada Williams from Barbados will be representing her country in the 400m event.

Helen Schlachtenhaufen from the United States will showcase her talent in the 1500m race, and Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta will display her long jump skills.

How to Watch the Meeting Sport Solidarietà – Lignano Live Stream?

Results Entry Lists Schedule

Stay tuned for the latest updates on this exciting event taking place in Lignano Sabbiadoro. Also, The Meeting Sport e Solidarieta Lignano Live Stream

Pin0Shares0
blank

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

Related Post

Featured

Shashalee Forbes to Take Center Stage at TIPOS P-T-S Meeting in Banska Bystrica

Jul 14, 2023
Featured

Cravont Charleston, Shane Brathwaite, and Roxroy Cato to Headline Harry Jerome Track Classic

Jul 13, 2023
Featured

Jeremiah Azu Smashes Championship Record in Electrifying 100m Semifinal at European U23 Championships

Jul 13, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

LIVE

How to Watch Harry Jerome Track Classic Live Stream?

Jul 14, 2023
Featured

Shashalee Forbes to Take Center Stage at TIPOS P-T-S Meeting in Banska Bystrica

Jul 14, 2023
Featured

Several Jamaicans in action Meeting Sport Solidarietà – Lignano

Jul 13, 2023
Featured

Cravont Charleston, Shane Brathwaite, and Roxroy Cato to Headline Harry Jerome Track Classic

Jul 13, 2023