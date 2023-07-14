Several Jamaicans in action Meeting Sport Solidarietà – Lignano

LIGNANO SABBIADORO, Italie — The highly anticipated Meeting Sport e Solidarieta – Lignano (WACT Challenger) is just around the corner, bringing together a stellar lineup of athletes from different countries.

This exciting event promises to be a captivating display of talent and fierce competition.

In the men’s category, all eyes will be on Emmanuel Matadi from Liberia as he prepares for the demanding 100m race. Representing South Africa, Luxolo Adams, and Lythe Pillay will be showcasing their skills in the 200m event, while Rusheen McDonald from Jamaica will be giving his best in the thrilling 400m race.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, the reigning 100m World U20 champion, will be a key contender in the 400m category.

The women’s events will be equally exciting, with Natasha Morrison from Jamaica, known for her speed, participating in the 100m race. Joining her from Jamaica will be Charokee Young, and Sada Williams from Barbados will be representing her country in the 400m event.

Helen Schlachtenhaufen from the United States will showcase her talent in the 1500m race, and Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta will display her long jump skills.

