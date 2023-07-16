Rohan Watson and Joneille Smith Win At Track and Field Meet in Italy

Jamaicans Rohan Watson and Joneille Smith were the main track and field news headliners at the Meeting Internazionale di Atletica Leggera 2023 in Italy on Friday, July 14th.

The surprised Jamaican champion, Rohan Watson, won the men’s 100m title in 10.11 seconds. He dominated the race from start to finish, beating Emmanuel Matadi of Liberia (LBR), who finished in 10.17 seconds.

Michael Campbell, who also made it onto the Jamaican team for the Budapest 2023 World Championships, finished fifth in the second heat with a time of 10.32 seconds. Benjamin Richardson of South Africa, the first heat winner, ran in 10.22 seconds.

In the women’s 100m, Jamaican Joneille Smith emerged as the winner of the two-section event with 11.19 seconds, followed closely by her compatriot Natasha Morrison, who finished in 11.25 seconds.

Krystal Sloley, who trains with Smith and Morrison at MVP, won heat 1 with a personal best time of 11.41 seconds. She finished ahead of her clubmates Tia Clayton (11.42 seconds) and Serena Cole (11.43 seconds). American Dezerea Bryant finished 4th in 11.43 seconds. Elaine Thompson-Herah holds the meet’s record for the women’s 100m with a time of 11.03 seconds, while Florence Griffith-Joyner holds the world record of 10.49 seconds.

Barbadian Sada Williams Claims Victory in Women’s 400m at Track and Field Meet

Barbadian Sada Williams, who also trains with MVP, secured victory in the women’s 400m with a time of 50.80 seconds, followed by Jamaican Charokee Young (51.13 seconds) and American Kaylin Whitney (52.01 seconds).

Jamaican Amoi Brown claimed the third-place spot in the women’s 100m hurdles with a time of 12.92 seconds, while South African Taylon Bieldt won the event in 12.81 seconds, with Amber Hughes of the USA finishing closely behind in 12.89 seconds.

In the men’s 400m, Letsile Tebogo from Botswana, who dominated the Cali 2022 World U20 champion sprints, secured first place with a time of 44.75 seconds. Rusheen McDonald became the fourth Jamaican to run under 45 seconds this season, finishing in second place in 44.83 seconds.

Christoff Bryan, the only Jamaican field athlete at the meet, cleared 2.19m in the men’s high jump to claim the third position. Italian Manuel Lando won the event with a clearance of 2.25m.

In other track and field news from the meet, Carley Thomas of Australia won the women’s 800m in 1:59.95. American Helen Schlachtenhaufen took the 1500m in 4:04.05.

On the men’s side, Luxolo Adams of South Africa emerged as the winner of the 200m with a time of 20.41 seconds. In the men’s 800m, Daniel Bowden of Great Britain claimed victory in 1:44.29.

