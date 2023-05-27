Lyssons Primary Retains Title and Earns $500,000 in National Primary Schools Athletics

Lyssons Primary of St. Thomas successfully defended their INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Primary Schools Athletics title, earning an impressive $500,000 at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

Lyssons dominated the competition, accumulating 188 points, comfortably ahead of their closest rivals. Spanish Town placed second with 168 points, Naggo Head secured third with 160 points, and Greater Portmore finished fourth with 105 points. Harbour View of St. Andrew rounded off the top five with a commendable 88.5 points.

Having already claimed victory in the regional Eastern championship and earning a reward of $250,000, Lyssons’ total prize money now stands at an impressive $750,000. Spanish Town, winners of the Central title but finishing as runners-up in this competition, received $250,000, bringing their overall earnings to $500,000. Naggo Head secured third place and a prize of $200,000, while the teams finishing fourth to tenth will each receive $100,000.

The male champions were Jevaney Findlay of Spanish Town and Shaquan Reid of Glen Stuart, both accumulating 18 points. In the female category, Danelia Clarke of St. Patrick’s and Shanayah Jacques of Red Hill emerged as the overall champions. ALSO READ: Sean Bailey Sets Personal Best, Stuns Crowd with Victory in Men’s 400m at USATF LA Grand Prix

Findlay showcased his talent by winning the 200m race in style, despite running against a headwind of -2.1 meters per second. He clocked an impressive time of 24.63 seconds, narrowly missing out on breaking the record of 24.02 seconds held by Christopher Taylor since 2012. Daniel Buchanan of St. Jude’s Primary secured second place with a time of 26.28 seconds, followed closely by Andre Genus of Mountainside Primary in third place with 26.45 seconds.

In the girls’ 200m race, young Clarke claimed victory with a time of 26.44 seconds, followed by Rihanna Scott of Rock Hall in second place with 26.60 seconds. Chelseann Samuels of Half Way Tree Primary finished third, crossing the line in 27.01 seconds. ALSO READ: Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Sha’Carri Richardson Reign Supreme in Women’s 100m Heats at USATF LA…

Woodlands Primary celebrated their first gold medal as Rihanna Gayle triumphed in the girls’ Class Two 200m event. Gayle, who had previously finished sixth in the 100m race, dominated her race with a comfortable victory in 27.62 seconds, despite facing challenging wind conditions of -3.4 meters per second. Shanice Williams of Greater Portmore secured second place with a time of 27.95 seconds, while Lyssons’ Khalia Raymond finished third in 28.10 seconds.

Deandre Parker of Rousseau Primary clinched the gold medal in the boys’ Class Two 200m race with a time of 26.85 seconds, denying Daniel Glave of Red Hill Primary a shot at the 400m and 200m double. Glave settled for second place with a time of 27.10 seconds, while Mercado Williams of Naggo Head secured third place in 27.13 seconds.

Red Hill Primary continued their success as Shanayah Jacques triumphed in the Class Three 150m race, crossing the finish line in 21.08 seconds with a favorable wind of 2.2 meters per second. Sarah McDonald of Naggo Head finished in second place with a time of 21.39 seconds.

In the boys’ Class Three 150m race, Shaquwan Reid of Glen Stuart Primary emerged victorious with a time of 20.55 seconds, despite facing a challenging wind of -3.3 meters per second. Davere Walker of Lyssons secured second place with a time of 20.64 seconds, followed by Zidon Morgan of Ascot Primary