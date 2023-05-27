caribshopper
Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Sha’Carri Richardson Reign Supreme in Women’s 100m Heats at USATF LA Grand Prix

ByAnthony Foster

May 27, 2023
Marie-Josée Ta Lou ready for the All-African Games

LOS ANGELES, USA (May 26) – The USATF LA Grand Prix showcased the extraordinary talent of Marie-Josee Ta Lou from Ivory Coast and Sha’Carri Richardson from the United States, as they emerged victorious in their respective heats of the women’s 100m event.

In an electrifying performance, Ta Lou dominated heat 2, clocking an impressive time of 10.88 seconds, making her the fastest qualifier for the final. Richardson, on the other hand, claimed the top spot in heat 1 with a strong performance of 10.90 seconds.

Alexa Hobbs of the United States, the only other athlete to dip below the 11-second mark, secured her place in the final with a time of 10.95 seconds, finishing second behind Ta Lou in heat 2.

Morolake Akinosum, also representing the United States, put on a solid performance with a time of 11.12 seconds, following Richardson closely in heat 1.

Jamaica’s Rising Star Alana Reid Makes Her Mark in Women’s 100m Heats at USATF LA Grand Prix

Alana Reid, Jamaica’s esteemed junior sprinter, showcased her talent by securing the third position in the same heat, also clocking 11.12 seconds.

Shashalee Forbes, who recently achieved her first sub-11-second performance in Bermuda, earned a spot in the final with a time of 11.20 seconds, further strengthening Jamaica’s presence in the competition.

Unfortunately, Ashanti Moore (11.28) and Kiara Grant (11.52) fell short of making the final cut, despite their notable efforts. Briana Williams did not start.

The stage is set for an exhilarating final at the USATF LA Grand Prix, where these exceptional athletes will vie for victory and strive to leave a lasting mark on the world of women’s sprinting.

By Anthony Foster

Is a two-time Jamaica sports journalist of the year (2004 and 2005) and world-renowned journalist. One of his award-winning articles was on Usain Bolt, 6-time Olympic champion, 11-time World champion and sprint double record holder, was published in the Jamaica Gleaner in 2004. Anthony has covered Olympic Games in Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016; Six (6) IAAF World Athletics Championships between 2007 and 2019 and several other international sporting events, including the 2007 World Cup of cricket and his favourite football team, Argentina vs the USA in 2004.

