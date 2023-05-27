Sean Bailey Sets Personal Best, Stuns Crowd with Victory in Men’s 400m at USATF LA Grand Prix

LOS ANGELES, USA (May 27) — Jamaican sprinter Sean Bailey clinched the top spot in the men’s 400m event at the USATF LA Grand Prix, delivering a mesmerizing display of speed and determination.

The Jamaican showcased his prowess on the track, surpassing all expectations with a stunning personal best performance. With a lightning-fast time of 44.43 seconds, he raced across the finish line, leaving spectators awestruck by his remarkable talent. This remarkable achievement cements Bailey’s position as one of the world’s top quarter-milers.

However, Bailey faced formidable competition from Grenada’s Kirani James, known for his explosive starts and powerful finishes in the 400m discipline. James pushed Bailey to his limits, exhibiting his immense skill and determination. With a time of 44.50 seconds, James secured the silver medal, delivering a season’s best performance.

The United States’ Quincy Hall claimed the third spot with a time of 45.09 seconds. ALSO READ: Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Sha’Carri Richardson Reign Supreme in Women’s 100m Heats at USATF LA



Lidio Andres Feliz from the Dominican Republic crossed the finish line in 45.37 seconds to secure the fourth position. Alonzo Russell from the Bahamas showcased his speed and agility, finishing fifth in the race with a time of 45.41 seconds.