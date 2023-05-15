Los Angeles (LA) Grand Prix Announces Start Lists, Showcasing Jamaican Athletes

Los Angeles (LA) Grand Prix has unveiled its start lists for the highly anticipated event taking place on May 27, and it includes six Jamaican athletes ready to make their mark on the track.

In the women’s 400m, Stacey-Ann Williams will face formidable opponents Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Marileidy Paulino. McLaughlin-Levrone, a dominant force in the women’s 400m hurdles, has yet to break the 50-second barrier in the event, despite numerous world record runs over the past three years. Joining them will be Paulino, Lynne Irby, Fiordaliza Cofil, and Kendal Ellis, all of whom have consistently achieved sub-50-second times.

Moving to the women’s 100m, Briana Williams is set to compete against the red-hot Sha’Carri Richardson, who has been blazing through races with lightning-fast times this year. The event also features TeeTee Terry, Teahna Daniels, Melissa Jefferson, Cambria Sturgis, Aleia Hobbs, Morolake Akinosun from the United States, along with Marie-Josee Ta Lou from Ivory Coast, forming a formidable field of sprinters.

In the men’s hurdles, Jaheel Hyde will line up alongside BVI’s Kyron McMaster, Rai Benjamin, and Trevor Bassitt, promising an exciting clash on the track.

The women’s shot put will witness a showdown between Danniel Thomas-Dodd and Chase Ealey of the United States. Meanwhile, Shadae Lawrence will take on Valarie Allman of the United States in the women’s discus, adding to the excitement of the field events.

The women’s 200m will feature a strong lineup, including Americans Gabby Thomas, Jenna Prandini, Tamara Clark, and Brittany Brown, alongside Bahamian TyNia Gaither, all prepared to showcase their speed and endurance.

The women’s 100m hurdles will bring together world champion and record holder Tobi Amusan of Nigeria and Olympic Games champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn. The field is further stacked with talented American athletes Kendra Harrison, Alaysha Johnson, Nia Ali, and Tonea Marshall, ensuring a thrilling competition.

Turning to the men’s races, Christian Coleman and Ronnie Baker will lead the pack in the men’s 100m dash, while Erriyon Knighton, Kenneth Bednarek, and Jerome Richards of Trinidad and Tobago will headline the men’s 200m event.

In the men’s 400m, Kirani James will face tough competition from Americans Michael Norman, Champion Allison, and Bahamian Alonzo Russell, making it an event not to be missed.

The men’s pole vault will showcase the incredible talents of Mondo Duplantis and Sam Kendricks, while Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs are set to display their strength and technique in the shot put.

The Los Angeles Grand Prix promises to be a thrilling display of athletic prowess, featuring renowned Jamaican athletes alongside a talented international field. LA Grand Prix Live Streaming will be available for viewing.