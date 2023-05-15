Yohan Blake and Briana Williams Make Their Mark at JAAA All-Comers Meeting

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Yohan Blake and Briana Williams participated in the JAAA All-Comers Meeting held at the National Stadium in Kingston on Saturday, May 14th.

In the men’s 100m, Yohan Blake, the 2011 world champion from Deagu, finished third in his heat, crossing the line in 10.18 seconds for fourth overall. His training partner at Titans International, Hassan Taftian, emerged as the heat winner with an impressive time of 10.16 seconds, which was matched by Canadian sprinter Brendon Rodney representing Sprintec. Kadrian Goldson from GC Foster, the winner of heat 9, recorded the overall fastest time of 10.13 seconds.

Shifting focus to the women’s 100m, Ramona Burchell representing Sprintec claimed victory in 11.19 seconds, with Briana Williams finishing behind in 11.38 seconds. Jonielle Smith from MVP secured the third position with a time of 11.42 seconds.

In the women’s 400m, Janieve Russell continued her winning streak, clocking a time of 52.38 seconds, ahead of Tovea Jenkins, who finished closely behind with a time of 52.47 seconds. Zandrion Barnes from GC Foster College delivered an outstanding performance in the men’s 400m, completing the race in 46.29 seconds. Anthony Cox showcased a commendable performance, securing the second-best result of the day with a time of 46.48 seconds.

In the men’s 400m hurdles, Assinie Wilson of Titans International achieved a time of 49.15 seconds, while Roshawn Lake crossed the line in 49.20 seconds, both breaking the 50-second mark.

Samantha Hall achieved a remarkable throw of 61.40m in the women’s discus event, highlighting her exceptional talent. O’Dayne Richards demonstrated his strength by putting the shot at an impressive distance of 19.47m.