Ackeem Blake and Oblique Seville Secure Spots in Men’s 100m Final at Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023

Ackeem Blake and Oblique Seville have secured their berths in the men’s 100m final at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023, impressing with their performances in the same semifinal at the National Stadium on Friday (7 July).

Blake emerged as the winner of the highly competitive second semifinal heat, overcoming a challenging headwind of -2.2 m/s. With a time of 10.21 seconds, he narrowly outpaced his good friend and world fourth-place finisher, Oblique Seville, who comfortably finished second with a time of 11.23 seconds. Kadrian Goldson also showcased his talent, securing third place with a time of 10.26 seconds. Micheal Campbell sealed his spot in the final, finishing fourth with a time of 10.34 seconds.

The first semifinal saw Ryiem Forde take the lead, battling against the same -2.2 m/s headwind. Crossing the finish line in 10.23 seconds, Forde defeated Rohan Watson, who secured second place with a time of 10.26 seconds. Jelani Walker claimed third place with a time of 10.28 seconds, while Tyquendo Tracey finished fourth in the heat with a time of 10.35 seconds.

The men’s 100m final at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023 is set to take place at 9:53 p.m. ET, promising a captivating showdown of speed and athleticism.

Jamaica Track and Field Championships 2023 Men’s 100m Semifinals Results

Heat 1 Semi-Finals Wind: -2.2

1 Ryiem Forde 22 Adidas 10.23Q

2 Rohan Watson 21 Mvp 10.26Q

3 Jelani Walker 25 Adidas 10.28Q

4 Tyquendo Tracey 30 Swept Track Club 10.35q

5 Nigel Ellis 26 Elite Perfor 10.36

6 Conroy Jones 21 Elite Perfor 10.40

7 Ramone Barnswell 35 Mvp 10.43

Heat 2 Semi-Finals Wind: -2.2

1 Ackeem Blake 21 Titans Track 10.21Q

2 Oblique Seville 22 Racers Track 10.23Q

3 Kadrian Goldson 26 G.C. Foster College 10.26Q

4 Micheal Campbell 27 Mvp 10.34q

5 Sandrey Davison 20 Elite Perfor 10.38

6 Bouwahjgie Nkrumie 19 Dr. Speed 10.39

7 Odaine McPherson 24 G.C. Foster College 10.49

— Julian Forte 30 Elite Perfor FS

